National Ranger Memorial Foundation Director Calls for Reinstatement of Colonel John S. Mosby in Ranger Hall of Fame

Ranger Howard "Max" Mullen, Director of the National Ranger Memorial Foundation and 2013 Ranger Hall of Fame Inductee, is calling for the reinstatement of Colonel John S. Mosby into the National Ranger Memorial and Ranger Hall of Fame at Ft. Moore. The removal, which has led to an ongoing legal battle costing the foundation over $100,000, is currently pending in Federal Court.

"As a Black American and a Ranger, I find the removal of Colonel Mosby not only historically inaccurate but also a disservice to the values we uphold," said Mullen. "We must honor our military figures based on factual history, not contemporary political pressures."

Colonel John S. Mosby, known as the "Gray Ghost," was a Confederate cavalry battalion commander renowned for his innovative guerrilla tactics during the Civil War. His strategies are still studied in military academies today. Historical records, including works by James A. Ramage, highlight Mosby's opposition to slavery and his post-war efforts toward national reconciliation and racial equality.

The decision to remove Mosby appears to be influenced by recent legislation (Public Law 116-283), although his name was not listed for removal. "This action distorts historical facts and politicizes what should be a non-partisan recognition of military valor and ingenuity," added Mullen.

The National Ranger Memorial Foundation urges citizens to contact their U.S. House Representatives to address this issue. "Our goal is to correct this oversight and ensure that our historical commemorations are based on accurate and comprehensive evaluations," said Mullen.

About the National Ranger Memorial Foundation

The National Ranger Memorial Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy and history of the U.S. Army Rangers. Established in 1992, the mission of the foundation is to honor and support Rangers and their families. Through the establishment and preservation of the National Ranger Monument, we aim to provide a tangible testament to the Rangers' sacrifices and contributions.

