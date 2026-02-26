National Security and Business Leader Tom Markert Releases New Thriller DEATH WATCH

"Years of exposure to real investigations and incidents left me with stories I could never quite shake" Post this

Additionally, Markert serves as President of the InfraGard National Members Alliance, an FBI-affiliated independent nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting U.S. critical infrastructure and the American people.

The premise of DEATH WATCH is informed by vulnerabilities Markert has encountered throughout his life and professional career — unsettling possibilities that sit far closer to reality than many people realize.

"Years of exposure to real investigations and incidents left me with stories I could never quite shake," Markert said. "Fiction became the place where I could finally explore them. Writing thrillers is a departure from my earlier work, but it feels like the most honest way to capture the complexity and fragility of the world we live in."

Markert's decades of navigating global boardrooms also shape his portrayal of power, ethics, and decision-making. His corporate experience brings depth and realism to the novel's examination of who holds influence, how decisions are made under pressure, and what happens when public and private interests collide.

DEATH WATCH introduces readers to Sampson, a reluctant mind reader whose ability to glimpse fragments of the future places him at the center of a deadly conspiracy. After foreseeing a catastrophic airport attack and the attempted assassination of a presidential front-runner, Sampson is thrust into a race against time — one that exposes hidden networks of power, terror, and political manipulation reaching the highest levels of government. The novel ultimately invites readers to consider broader questions of national resilience and the awareness that everyday citizens may need to remain vigilant in an increasingly complex world.

The book is currently available online through major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble, with in-store and international availability coming soon.

More About Tom Markert

Before turning to fiction, Markert authored several widely distributed business and career titles published globally and translated into more than ten languages, including You Can't Win a Fight with Your Boss: & 55 Other Rules for Career Success (2004), You Can't Win a Fight with Your Client: & 40 Other Rules for Providing Great Service (2007), and 101 Rules for Career Success (2008).

