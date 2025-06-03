Ira Nichols-Barrier, a Principal Investigator of Mathematica, reported that "(His) program (Great Jobs KC) could show the largest impact of any U.S. job training program and become a model for other cities." Post this

The chair of Earl Martin Phalen's exploratory committee would be his brother, Jim Phalen, the former Vice Chair of the trillion-dollar State Street Corporation. Exploratory committee members might also include Fernando Reimers, Director of the Global Education Innovation Initiative at Harvard University; Elisabeth Jackson, the CEO of Bridge Over Troubled Waters and Angie Burks, a former Community Builder Fellow at Harvard University's JFK School during the Clinton Administration.

A three-time recipient of Fast Company's magazine Social Capitalist Award, Phalen's long term goal is to lift one million American families out of poverty through workforce development programs. As CEO of Great Jobs KC, one of the largest skilled training programs in the United States, Phalen was able to secure a $60M grant for workforce and skilled trades scholarships to help struggling families.

Ira Nichols-Barrier, a Principal Investigator of Mathematica, reported that "(His) program (Great Jobs KC) could show the largest impact of any U.S. job training program and become a model for other cities."

Last year, Phalen was interviewed by Good Morning America regarding Great Jobs KC's success.

He also leads Skilled US, a similar job training program serving families in Massachusetts and across the nation.

Phalen began his phenomenal 30+ year career as a social entrepreneur while studying at Harvard Law School, where he created the after-school program BELL (Building Educated Leaders for Life). BELL grew from serving 23 children at the former Aggasiz School in Cambridge, Massachusetts to a national non-profit with 800 employees who educated 12,000 students annually. Phalen's vision continues through the organization which was renamed BellXcel. In its combined 30-year history, BELL has impacted 172,000 students across the United States.

Phalen states, "In the past three decades, I have witnessed thousands of American families be transformed by education and skilled trades programs. I believe with the right resources, collaboration, and legislation, one million families can be lifted out of poverty. The state of Massachusetts through the Senate office can be a leader of that change"

A former board member of the $3B Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Earl Martin Phalen received the President's Service Award from President Clinton in 1997.

As a baby in 1967, Earl only spent 30 minutes with his birth mother before entering the foster care system where 70% of his African American peers would end up in jail. He was adopted by a large Irish Catholic family led by the late George and Veronica Phalen. Raised in Norwood, Massachusetts, Phalen's father was the Vice Chair of the Bank of Boston.

The author of "From Vision to Impact," Earl Martin Phalen hopes to make a decision regarding a US Senate run by November 1st.

