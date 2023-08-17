National Standard "NS" Doubles-Down on Commitment to Welding Wire Industry with Upcoming Unveiling

Scott Funderburk, Vice President & General Manager of NS, is excited to announce this new development. "This transformation builds on decades of history, our solid commitment to our customers and sparks a new trajectory of innovation and service," he said. Tweet this

"This upcoming branding is an exciting time for our company," said Tom Wehner, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at NS. "It will reflect our increased commitment to the welding industry with the return of some popular programs from days of old, as well as new innovations to enhance our customers' experience. Our team has spent considerable hours working on this endeavor. It will truly be a tribute to our company's great history and bright vision for our future."

The eagerly anticipated revelation is scheduled to take place at FABTECH, the premier event for the metal fabrication industry, set to be held at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Dr. Chicago, Illinois, from September 11-14, 2023. FABTECH attendees can look forward to being among the first to witness this transition firsthand. The NS booth at the event, designated Booth #B35022, will be a hub of excitement, featuring the company's new developments, free samples of world-class welding wire and opportunities to learn more about the company's visionary approach along with the positive impact it will have on welders and the industry at large.

Scott Funderburk, Vice President & General Manager of NS, is excited to announce this new development. "This transformation builds on decades of history, our solid commitment to our customers and sparks a new trajectory of innovation and service," he said.

Welders and industry professionals are invited to stay tuned for updates and further information regarding the groundbreaking development of NS. This is a change that promises to shape the welding wire landscape and elevate the experiences and expectations of welders across the nation.

For the latest news and updates from NS, please visit their website at www.nationalstandard.com.

About NS: National Standard, "NS," is a long-respected name in the welding industry, known for its exceptional welding wire products that deliver unparalleled quality to several industries across the globe. With more than 100 years of experience in shaping the wire industry, NS is poised to make a significant impact with its upcoming transformation, set to secure its place at the forefront of innovative welding solutions and redefine the welding wire industry again.

About FABTECH: FABTECH is the premier metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event for the metal fabricating industry. As North America's largest and most authoritative event for the industry, it showcases world-class exhibits of high-tech metalworking innovations and grants attendees the opportunities to network with professionals within the industry, allowing them to witness the latest techniques and learn about the latest trends from visionary leaders in their education sessions.

