National Storage Affiliates Trust Completes Roll Out of Self Storage Manager Across 1,000+ Properties

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc., a Total Solutions Provider for the self-storage industry and developer of Self Storage Manager (SSM), today announced that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA), one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States, has successfully completed the roll out of SSM Cloud at over 1,000 properties. SSM Cloud is developed using the latest cloud technology to provide an enterprise class management software solution for large and multi-facility self-storage operators.

According to David Cramer, President & CEO of NSA. "Converting over 1000 self-storage facilities to another software is a massive project, especially when considering several of the integrations we have in place for 3rd party applications and in-house applications. The SSM team, headed by their President Rohan Shenoy, made the transition feasible by having a dedicated team to NSA, and meeting our deadline of migrating the NSA corporate-managed sites to the SSM Cloud application before year-end 2023, followed by the migration of several NSA Pros sites. The SSM team worked very closely with NSA's project team and performed all the migration related tasks including data conversion, verification, implementation, and 3rd party integrations efficiently. As part of the relationship we've built, NSA proactively brought forward multiple recommended improvements to SSM's processes and customer experiences, and our teams worked together to co-create multiple large enhancements to their product, which have since been implemented. Both the NSA and SSM teams met regularly to review the status, discuss observations, and finalize plans. The collaborative approach allowed for the NSA team to get through observations quickly, and ensured any customization required by NSA was completed in a timely manner. I would recommend SSM Cloud to any large operator or REIT that is looking for an alternative to their current PMS."

"We are delighted to welcome another large REIT and top operator, NSA to our rapidly expanding client base and thrilled that we have successfully completed a major milestone of onboarding SSM Cloud to 1000+ properties for a single operator", said Kat Shenoy, Chairman & CEO of Self Storage Manager, Inc. He further commented "We are grateful to NSA for their contribution in significantly enhancing the SSM Cloud product and SSM API. SSM Cloud is highly scalable, secure, rich in functionality and our advanced API makes it easy for large operators to integrate SSM Cloud to in-house applications or any 3rd party service of their choice. We are very confident that SSM Cloud would meet or exceed the requirements of any large operator or REIT of any size. We strongly believe in providing the best products and services to our clients and as a result, our market share among large operators and REITs has continued to increase. We plan to stay independent for many more years and provide storage operators that are unhappy with their current PMS a superior software solution, with the flexibility and the level of customer service they deserve."

According to Rohan Shenoy, President of Self Storage Manager Inc., "SSM is thrilled to have partnered with NSA during their rollout, and for planning the technological roadmap. NSA has a very sophisticated shop, and we were delighted to have worked with their Accounting, Marketing, IT, and Operations teams in streamlining the integrations to their call center, revenue management, accounting, and business intelligence functions. As NSA had a goal to complete the rollout of their corporate sites and the PROs in a consolidated timeline, SSM was able to assist by automating many of the conversion steps, and migrate entire portfolios in a matter of a few days. Thanks to the excellent cooperation that was received from the NSA team, the conversion of 1000+ sites to SSM was achieved with minimal downtime, and a high degree of accuracy. We look forward to partnering with NSA to assist with their growth plans."

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2024, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,052 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.8 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.nsastorage.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 1000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

Self Storage Manager, Inc. offers a complete suite of products and services that include Self Storage ManagerTM - Comprehensive management software for single and multi-facility operators; Online Reservations and Rentals with Electronic Signature & Digital Storage of leases; e-CRM - Fully Integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) module, designed specifically for the self-storage industry and multi-facility operators for creating inquiries, reservations, rentals, capture lead to rental conversion ratios, with interfaces to leading phone systems; Call Tracker module to monitor call recordings, capture valuable statistics including lead to rental conversion `ratios, cost per lead, capture cost per lead, cost per rental & measure ROI on advertising campaigns; SSM Text Messenger - A cloud based automatic payment reminder and past due alerts system designed to reduce the manager's time on collection calls; Customer Portal - A self-help interactive portal for customers to view their account history and balance, make payments, enable or disable autopay, schedule move-outs, update their contact information and more; Android Tablet/Mobile Phone based Site Walk Through & Work Order Management Module for site managers to perform lock checks, enter unit maintenance notes, mark units for move outs, create work orders for maintenance activities and much more; Other Interfaces - Business Intelligence and Analytics, API integration to leading website providers, call center service providers, revenue management service providers, tenant insurance companies, cloud based gate systems and lead aggregators; 24/7 Customer Support - with Dedicated Team and Project Manager assigned for large operator implementations, as well as periodic upgrades to the software programs.

Self Storage Manager has been implemented by many single and multi-facility companies in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please contact Self Storage Manager, Inc. at 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or by visiting www.selfstoragemanager.com or email us at [email protected].

