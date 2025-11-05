National Stress Awareness Day: Dianetics Shines Spotlight on America's Stress Crisis

"The test demonstrated that I'm dealing with larger and larger amounts of stress. Stress is what leads me to get angry and act out," said Ricardo. "Now I'm doing something to handle my stress and better my relationship with my family." Post this

The Hubbard Dianetics Foundation conducted a month-long series of free "Stress Tests" in high-traffic Los Angeles locations, including the Santa Monica Pier, USC Village, Grand Central Market, Little Tokyo and China Town. These short, one-on-one evaluations help individuals identify sources of stress and gain insight on how they can use simple procedures from Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health to overcome them.

Ricardo, a husband, father and LA resident, stopped for a Stress Test. "The test demonstrated that I'm dealing with larger and larger amounts of stress. Stress is what leads me to get angry and act out," said Ricardo. "Now I'm doing something to handle my stress and better my relationship with my family."

More than 3,000 Angelenos participated throughout October. The results confirmed the widespread and serious nature of stress across the city. Common causes included work pressures, relationships, broken homes, immigration challenges, drug abuse and financial pressures.

First published in 1950, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard has sold over 20 million copies and remains the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. Marking its 75th anniversary, Dianetics continues to offer practical solutions to break free of stress—tools that have helped millions overcome stress, anxiety and unwanted emotions.

"People are looking for real tools to take back control of their mental health," said a representative of the Hubbard Dianetics Foundation. "We know Dianetics works and we're giving people a chance to do something new about their mental health. There's nothing more rewarding for us than seeing another break free of the grip of stress and anxiety with Dianetics."

The outreach leading up to National Stress Awareness Day made one thing clear: Stress may be a fact of modern life, but suffering from it doesn't have to be. For anyone ready to do something new about your mental health, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health offers practical tools that have helped millions worldwide take control of their emotional well-being and lead more confident and happier lives.

Bridge Publications, located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard. For more information visit www.bridgepub.com and www.dianetics.org.

