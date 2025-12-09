NATIONAL SURVEY The Experience Gap: Why Women Are Seeking Alternatives to Traditional Maternity Care

"For decades, we've seen the data on how maternity patients are underserved and overlooked. What's new is the rapid market shift we're witnessing as a result," said Adrianne Nickerson, CEO at Oula. Post this

"For decades, we've seen the data on how maternity patients are underserved and overlooked. What's new is the rapid market shift we're witnessing as a result," said Adrianne Nickerson, CEO at Oula. "Women are making it crystal clear: if providers don't listen and adapt, they will lose patients, revenue, and long-term loyalty."

The data shows patients aren't just dissatisfied—they're taking action. Twenty-seven percent now choose collaborative care models integrating both midwives and obstetricians, reflecting a desire for personalized, comprehensive treatment.

Interest in ancillary services is strong and growing—many mothers would have used more postpartum resources if they'd been available. About 1 in 5 women are willing to self-pay for lactation consulting and birth planning, and 1 in 6 for pelvic floor therapy, with particularly strong interest among older respondents. This willingness to pay out of pocket signals significant unmet demand, especially given that most of these services aren't covered by insurance despite demonstrated outcomes; for example, women who received pelvic floor therapy had a 39% lower chance of needing prolapse surgery or hospital-based treatment over 11 years compared to those who didn't.

The trend accelerates sharply with younger patients who represent the future of the maternity care market. Women ages 18-24 gave providers the lowest Net Promoter Scores and reported the highest rates of feeling dismissed by healthcare teams. These digital-native patients expect seamless access, comprehensive services, and respectful communication.

"Healthcare leaders often talk about patient-centered care, but the data show just how hard it is to deliver on what women want," added Dr. Ila Dayananda, MD, MPH, Oula Chief Clinical Officer. "Meanwhile, burnout among providers themselves tells the other side of this story, with one in two obstetricians reporting feelings of burnout; collaborative and alternative care models may be better for everyone."

The survey found this shift extends beyond maternity care into gynecology, where women are demanding dramatically expanded services. Thirty-seven percent want mental health integration, 35% seek sexual health services, 27% need same-day or next-day urgent access, and 26% want contraception counseling.

Critically, these findings span all different types of patients. The survey shows dissatisfaction and demand for alternatives cutting across geography, racial demographics, and payer types, including Medicaid patients, indicating a systemic failure affecting the entire maternity care market.

"This data should be a signal for every healthcare executive, hospital administrator, and policymaker," said Nickerson. "Women are voting with their feet and their wallets. The systems that flourish will be those that commit to hearing women, expanding access to diverse care models, delivering equitable treatment across all demographics, and providing the comprehensive, respectful care patients are demanding."

