National Technical Institute Launches Regional Immersion Program to Expand Workforce Training Solutions for Contractors

NTI launches the Regional Immersion Program for contractors looking for entry-level workers in HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical, regardless of a potential employee's skill level. A diverse range of individuals can now complete virtual instruction followed by four days of intensive in-person training. Tweet this

After completing a series of specialized online tutorials, students attend concentrated lab sessions to reinforce the video learning. These lab sessions take place in two weekend training sessions – the first after reaching the midway point of online learning, and the second at the conclusion of the virtual course. The intensive, hands-on training classes are held Friday and Saturday once a month at any of NTI's campuses located in Phoenix, Las Vegas or Houston limiting the time away from the job. The in-person training is included in the tuition and covers hotel and meals for the weekend lab sessions.

"The Immersion Program has proven to be an invaluable asset to us. It has significantly expanded our talent pool, enabling us to consider candidates, regardless of their experience, but who we know could do a great job with some proper training. And since this program is largely online and limits time away from the job, they are completely immersed in our company and culture from the start," said Chase Cottam, Service team Manager for Hobaica Services in Phoenix. "The graduates who have completed this program have exceeded our expectations, and we've had remarkable productivity and revenue growth from those who participated in the Immersion program. It is really fast with a minimum investment and undoubtedly a game changer for our company."

Through NTI's Immersion Program, the school's HVAC, plumbing and electrical courses are all available online and can be completed in as little as 9 weeks with video instruction that introduces students to the fundamentals of each respective trade. Taught by experienced industry professionals, the video curriculum is broken down into modules with mandatory tests at the end of each lesson.

The on-campus portion of the program is taught in NTI's high-tech, industry-standard practice labs designed to prepare students for an entry-level career as a HVAC, Plumbing or Electrical Technician. Graduates will have learned the essentials of their chosen trade and capable of maintaining industry equipment to ensure proper function, inspecting and testing systems and its components, discussing system malfunctions with customers, repairing and replacing defective parts, and more.

"Contractors are already seeing a benefit as 50 students have already been trained and become successful new employees for many companies throughout the country. Contractors see this as a chance to upskill new, inexperienced workers that they desperately need to retain. They can literally hire someone with little or no trade experience, put them through NTI's Regional Immersion Program and in no time have a fully functioning technician. It is just what the industry needs to fill the thousands of jobs that are available; a win-win for all," said Ryan Woodward, CEO and co-owner of NTI.

For more information about the Immersion Program visit www.ntitraining.com.

About National Technical Institute:

Established in 2003, National Technical Institute (NTI) (www.ntitraining.com) is a state approved trade school with campuses in Las Vegas, Phoenix, AZ and Houston offering fast-track training in HVAC, plumbing and electrical. NTI's mission is to produce problem solving, creative thinking graduates who possess industry-standard knowledge and skills for a long-term, promising career. NTI offers both in-person and hybrid training options, including a Fusion Training Program consisting of both online and practical lab classes with weekend or weekday tracks and morning or evening classes available. Featuring a real-life, hands-on HVAC Installation Training Facility, the school's advanced labs consist of the most modern and relevant HVAC mechanical, commercial refrigeration and electrical training equipment in the industry. In 2019, NTI was honored as "The Best Trade School" by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and one of the top 500 fastest growing companies for 2020, 2021 and 2022 by Inc. 5000.

