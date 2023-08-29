National Technology Alliance to Host Webinar on How the Private Sector Can Achieve Its Commercialization Goals for Its Innovative Technologies

NTA Executive Director Dr. Matthew Laudon to discuss how the new organization connects innovators of early-stage, dual-use technologies with curated funding and commercialization opportunities; to be followed by a live Q&A.

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NTA Executive Director Dr. Matthew Laudon to discuss how the new organization connects innovators of early-stage, dual-use technologies with curated funding and commercialization opportunities; to be followed by a live Q&A.

WHAT

National Technology Alliance (NTA), a new innovation-focused association created to accelerate the success of diverse and distributed innovators in alignment with national priorities, will host an informational webinar on Wed., Sept. 6, 2023, to provide a closer look at how it connects startups, small businesses, academia and national labs across the country with curated funding opportunities to accelerate commercialization of innovative technologies. Launched as a first-of-its-kind national organization, NTA helps the federal government fulfill its technology commercialization initiatives that align with national security and domestic priorities. A live Q&A will follow the presentation.

WHO

Dr. Matthew Laudon is executive director of National Technology Alliance. With more than 25 years of experience in technology commercialization programs, Laudon has devoted his career to accelerating innovation into industry and society by creating connections between entrepreneurs, corporations and federal agencies. He has supported more than 20,000 researchers and innovators in connecting their technologies with commercialization opportunities or funding partners and successfully established and exited multiple nonprofit and for-profit commercialization services organizations representing multi-billions in innovation deal-flow. Over the past 25 years, Laudon has supported multiple government technology initiatives across most all federal R&D agencies.

WHEN & WHERE

Date: Wed., Sept. 6, 2023

Time: 12:00-12:45 PM ET

To register for this free event, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1318653523718734849.

About National Technology Alliance

National Technology Alliance (NTA) is the leading innovation-focused association accelerating the success of America's diverse and distributed innovators in alignment with national priorities. Connecting early-stage, dual-use innovations with curated funding opportunities, NTA provides an inclusive ecosystem and sustainable infrastructure for expediting the economic and societal impacts of government and commercial investments in innovative technologies. NTA is backed by its parent nonprofit organization, Advanced Technology International (ATI), a public service not-for-profit collaboration management organization, and ATI's TechConnect, which supports technology acceleration programs across every industry sector and maintains partnership programs with all U.S. funding agencies. NTA does not manage technology scouting contracts, take equity in any deal flow or directly manage government contracting. Membership is offered at no cost to applicants. For more information, visit https://nta.org/.

