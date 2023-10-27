National University Amplifies Support for Military-Connected Community with Employee Resource Groups

Strengthening Culture and Advocacy for Veteran and Military Spouse Faculty and Staff

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded over 50 years ago by a retired U.S. Navy Captain, National University(NU) is proud to announce the launch of two new Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) tailored to serve Military Spouses and Veterans. The introduction of these ERGs further enhances NU's commitment to an inclusive educational community and underscores its support for its expansive military-affiliated employee community, benefiting the students they serve.

Military Spouse and Veterans ERGs reflect NU's standing as a preferred employer for the military community and celebrate the invaluable skills, dedication, and leadership qualities that Veterans and their families contribute daily.

"National University's foundation is interwoven with military culture which has always promoted continual learning and professional growth, and our military ERGs further strengthen that bond," said Danielle Maloy, military and veteran strategic manager at National University, where 50 percent of undergraduate students are active-duty military, Veterans, and dependents. "They offer an inclusive environment, ensuring that our military-connected employees feel valued, and in turn, we can serve the broader military community more effectively and authentically."

While ERGs have been around since the 1960s, they have evolved significantly. Today's ERGs are more than just groups—they are dynamic communities that bring together employees with mutual experiences and shared interests with a sustainable platform for future expansion.

"We honor the valuable skills and contributions that Veterans and military spouses bring to the professional workforce today and for the years to come," remarked National University senior vice president of military and government affairs Meg O'Grady. "At National University, our connection to the military isn't merely a point of pride. We are always evolving to support military-connected employees with a sense of belonging that empowers professional growth and elevates the experiences they provide our students."

The nonprofit National University serves over 130,000 nontraditional learners, including working, diverse, and military students – 50,000 are degree-seeking, while 80,000 are workforce and professional development students seeking to upskill and advance their careers. National University's Workforce Education Solutions (WES) team oversees the development of strategic partnerships with premier companies and federal and state organizations to serve those workforce and professional development learners. NU's partnerships offer tailored educational programs for top employers, enhancing their workforce and talent development strategies.

Central to these efforts is the recognition and appreciation of the sacrifices made by Veterans and military spouses. Designed to offer tangible opportunities to those who have dedicated themselves to serving the nation, these initiatives operate in harmony with university ERGs.

"The fusion of our strategic partnerships and the vibrancy of our ERGs gives us deeper insights into supporting service-minded professionals. Whether they're here at National University making a difference in students' lives or working for our valued employer partners, we're in this together," shared Danielle Malloy. "Being a military spouse, I feel a deep sense of pride in the bridges we're building and the support we're providing to others who have similar journeys."

Additionally, NU's recently announced collaboration with PsychArmor and its engagement with Veteran and military-spouse ERGs highlight an enduring commitment to support military-affiliated learners, who comprise nearly a quarter of the student body. These initiatives place National University at the forefront of institutions that respond proactively to industry needs, emphasizing the importance of ongoing education for both professional and organizational growth.

