National University and South Texas College Announce Degree Pathway Partnership

MCALLEN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University(NU) — a distinguished nonprofit Minority Serving Institution that serves more than 130,000 learners annually through its degree and professional training programs and South Texas College(STC) — a Hispanic-serving community college that serves more than 30,000 students and is among the first of three community colleges in the State of Texas to begin offering bachelor's degrees announced a new partnership to provide pathways to possibility for nontraditional community college students who have completed bachelor's degrees to continue on their educational journey and to pursue master's degrees at NU.

"National University is excited to expand our presence and outreach in the State of Texas as we look for new opportunities and partnerships to remove barriers, provide seamless transfer pathways, and expand access to make higher education a reality for nontraditional students," said Dr. Gerardo de los Santos, vice president of community college relations at National University and recent inductee into the American Association of Community College Leadership Hall of Fame. "I look forward to partnering with South Texas College to create accessible — and equitable — pathways for community college students who have completed their bachelor's degree to continue on their educational journey and pursue master's degrees at NU."

As Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), NU and STC share a mission to remove barriers so that nontraditional, working, and military students will have the best access to quality education. Hispanics with advanced degrees account for only 8 percent of all advanced degree holders in the U.S. in 2021 as reported by the Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data. This partnership will align leading education institutions in California and Texas to help address the unmet needs of nontraditional student populations — two of the six states where 80 percent of HSIs are located, according to the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU).

The NU and STC partnership offers a 25 percent tuition discount scholarship for current students and for recent alumni who have graduated with a transferable bachelor's degree. NU offers a comprehensive suite of online master pathways and flexible four-week and eight-week courses to provide as many options as possible to perfectly align a seamless transfer process with STC's four online bachelor's degree programs. Further, NU delivers on this by offering a credential-rich education with industry-relevant master's degree programs ensuring graduates are well-prepared for real-world challenges. NU's holistic approach to student support, well-being, and success — called Whole Human Education™ —focuses on supporting the whole student by offering the financial, academic, emotional, career, and family support students need to successfully attain a higher education degree.

"This partnership signing is a significant milestone. This collaboration is a testament to the commitment of both institutions in fostering educational opportunities and supporting student success," said Vice President of Academic Affairs Anahid Petrosian, Ph.D. "The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) we signed establishes a seamless process for STC students who aspire to pursue a master's degree and promotes life-long learning. We look forward to a future marked with education excellence, collaboration and student success."

NU is nationally recognized as one of the top 100 colleges and universities for Hispanic students, is ranked sixth in the U.S. for master's degrees in all disciplines earned by Hispanic students and is ranked third in the U.S. for Hispanic students enrolled in education programs. Further, Hispanic students account for over 30 percent of NU's bachelor's degree completers and graduate degree completers, the highest among peer online institutions. Recently, NU has received $13.5 million in grants specifically to enhance its support of Hispanic students and to dismantle barriers to their academic success.

