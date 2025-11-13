National University and Texas Southmost College Announce Partnership Expanding Affordable Pathways to Advanced Degrees

"National University and Texas Southmost College share a deep commitment to expanding opportunity through education." - Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. Post this

NU and TSC were recently recognized by the American Council on Education and the Carnegie Foundation for their "Opportunity Colleges and Universities – Higher Access, Higher Earnings" designation, underscoring their shared commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education that leads to upward mobility and career success.

"National University and Texas Southmost College share a deep commitment to expanding opportunity through education," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. "Together, we're creating seamless pathways for students, alumni, and employees to pursue bachelor's and graduate degrees that fit into their busy lives—empowering more learners to achieve their goals and contribute to the economic vitality of their communities."

Through this partnership, TSC students and employees will receive significant tuition discounts when continuing their education at National University, along with dedicated transfer support to guide them through every step of their academic journey:

25 percent tuition discount for TSC students who have completed a transferable associate degree and wish to pursue a bachelor's degree





15 percent tuition discount for recent TSC alumni who have completed a transferable associate degree within the last five years and wish to pursue a bachelor's degree





25 percent tuition discount for TSC employees pursuing most bachelor's and master's degrees





15 percent tuition discount for TSC employees pursuing doctoral programs, including the Dissertation Completion Pathway (DCP) designed to support faculty and staff who are all but dissertation (ABD) in completing their doctoral degrees.

Texas Southmost College, serving the southernmost region of Texas, offers affordable, high-quality associate degree and certificate programs designed to strengthen the local workforce and expand access to higher education.

"Texas Southmost College is partnering with National University in expanding opportunities for our students, alumni, employees and communities," said TSC President Dr. Jesus Roberto Rodriguez. "This partnership creates clear transfer pathways, offers meaningful tuition benefits and empowers our community to continue their educational journeys with confidence. Together, TSC and National University are forging another new pathway in higher education and providing educational opportunities that will lead to brighter futures and stronger communities."

"National University is excited to expand our presence and outreach in the state of Texas as we look for new opportunities and partnerships to remove barriers, provide seamless transfer pathways, and expand access to make higher education a reality for nontraditional students," said Dr. Gerardo de los Santos, vice president of community college relations at National University and inductee into the American Association of Community Colleges Leadership Hall of Fame. "We look forward to partnering with Texas Southmost College to create accessible and equitable pathways for community college students, recent alumni and employees to continue their educational journey at NU."

As the home of the ANDers™—students balancing careers, military service, families, and other commitments—National University champions nontraditional learners. By combining NU's flexible Whole Human Education™ model with TSC's commitment to high-quality, accessible education, this partnership opens new pathways for student success across the region.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit nu.edu.

About Texas Southmost College: Texas Southmost College (TSC) is a comprehensive public community college located in Brownsville, Texas. TSC offers affordable, high-quality academic and workforce programs that empower students, strengthen communities, and support the economic vitality of the Rio Grande Valley. Originally established in 1926, Texas Southmost College currently offers the first two years toward a bachelor's degree, along with career and technical education leading to certificates and associate degrees, college preparatory studies to prepare students for college-level work, workforce training, and continuing education. TSC offers over 60 programs of study leading to an associate degree or certificate. To learn more, please visit tsc.edu.

