National University and the Maricopa County Community College District Reaffirm Transformative Partnership

According to the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), nationally Hispanic enrollment in institutions of higher education is expected to exceed more than 4 million by 2026, surpassing the growth rate of any other ethnic group by over 10%.

Over its 50-year history, National University has grown to become the largest conferrer of graduate degrees to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) students in the country, and a top three conferrer of doctoral degrees overall. More than 50% of NU graduates are women, 50% of NU undergraduate students are active-duty military, Veterans, and dependents, and about 40% of NU students are first-generation college students.

"MCCCD is excited to share our commitment with National University continuing to find new ways, through this incredible tuition discount opportunity, to ensure Hispanic/Latino learners are equipped with the tools and resources needed to ensure academic success and close equity gaps," said MCCCD Chancellor Dr. Steven R. Gonzales. "While college enrollment of Hispanic and Latino students continues to rise, so does our determination to empower our diverse student populations to reach greater heights through higher education."

As Hispanic Serving Institutions, NU and MCCCD share a mission to remove barriers so that nontraditional students, including working, diverse, and military students, will have the best access to quality education. NU delivers on this by offering a credential-rich education with industry-relevant degree programs ensuring graduates are well prepared for real-world challenges. NU's holistic approach to student support, well-being, and success – called Whole Human Education™ -- focuses on supporting the whole student by offering the financial, academic, emotional, career, and family support students need to successfully attain a higher education degree.



The NU and MCCCD partnership provides striving community college students seamless transfer pathways and offers a 25% tuition discount scholarship for current students and for recent alumni who have graduated with a transferable associate degree. Further, the partnership offers MCCCD employees educational advancement opportunities through a 25% tuition discount scholarship for most bachelor's and master's degrees and a 15% tuition discount scholarship for doctoral degrees.

"National University offers a comprehensive suite of online master and doctoral pathways along with a wide array of baccalaureate programs in flexible four-week and eight-week courses to provide as many options as possible for Maricopa County Community College District students and employees," said Dr. Gerardo de los Santos, vice president of community college relations at National University and recent inductee into the American Association of Community College Leadership Hall of Fame. "As a former MCCCD graduate and transfer student, I know firsthand what a transformational experience community college was for me, and I look forward to partnering with MCCCD to create accessible — and equitable — pathways for community college students and employees to continue on their educational journey."

