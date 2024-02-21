National University and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Officers Unite to Honor Black Law Enforcement Officers

"On behalf of National University and in observance of Black History Month, we are honored to pay tribute to the contributions of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Officers." - Dr. Thomas Stewart, National University Post this

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, is proud to support public safety professionals who protect and serve our communities every day. In recognition of their service, National University proudly offers the Public Safety Promise Scholarship. This scholarship extends a 25% tuition reduction to public safety personnel, along with their spouses and dependents, applicable to most associate, bachelor's, or master's degree programs. Additionally, they're eligible for a 15% tuition scholarship for doctoral programs. NU offers specialized programs – taught by many industry experts – in critical public safety fields including criminal justice, homeland security, and public administration.

"It's an honor to represent the Arizona NOBLE chapter and promote the stories of how African Americans contributed and still contribute to law enforcement in Arizona. I want to express my pleasure in NOBLE's partnership with National University on this historic event and their overarching commitment to the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion. May the sharing of our history become the stories of legends," stated Reginald Grigsby, President, Arizona NOBLE.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 230,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

