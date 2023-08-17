National University Announces Seven New Career-Relevant Programs for Knowledge-Economy and Business Professionals

We're excited to assess input from industry and faculty leaders to craft innovative, in-demand programs with the purpose of delivering relevant degrees supporting lifelong career pathways. - Dr. John Cicero, provost and chief academic officer at National University Tweet this

The new portfolio of programs recently added includes the:

Bachelor of Science in Data Science

Designed by industry experts, students gain experience in the data science field including AI machine learning, cybersecurity analytics, and bioinformation. NU's data science degree balances a strong academic foundation, realistic design, and implementation projects culminating in a 3-month capstone project, enabling students to demonstrate professional mastery of their discipline.

Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management

Customized by human resource practitioners, students acquire practice-based skills in planning, coordinating, and directing the administrative function of an organization. NU's human resource management degree helps students build a thorough foundation of industry-current qualifications in preparation for an exciting career in this dynamic field.

Bachelor of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Developed by e-commerce professionals, students become knowledgeable in coordinating and managing the purchasing, transporting, and warehousing of global supplies. NU's logistics and supply chain management degree equips students with industry-current knowledge and training to ensure products and supplies are just-in-time sourced, stocked, tracked, and delivered 24/7 around the globe.

Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Curated by marketing experts, students develop a deep understanding of traditional and current marketing concepts, learn how to think strategically, and sharpen their communication skills. NU's marketing degree challenges students to design, research, and analyze emerging marketing content within an ever-changing framework of current global business conditions.

Bachelor of Science in Project Management

Organized by project management professionals and aligned with Project Management Institute (PMI) competencies, students apply communication, leadership, planning, and problem-solving skills to oversee all aspects of a successful project from beginning to end. NU's project management degree empowers students to become highly skilled and detailed professionals to apply in-demand project management skills in a variety of industries.

Master of Law and Business

Designed by both legal and workplace experts, students gain practical knowledge of U.S. law and legal systems for use in business and other industries where legal knowledge is an asset. NU's law and business degree explores coursework in civil litigation, legal research, healthcare, labor relations, and ethics and culminates in a capstone course to demonstrate legal mastery.

Master of Science in Entrepreneurship

Students hone proven entrepreneurial knowledge and skills used to identify opportunities for organizational growth and confidently launch new ventures. NU's entrepreneurship degree cultivates an enterprising mindset and builds upon established design principles to empower students to navigate the complex challenges and opportunities of entrepreneurship.

"We are thrilled to present our students with these innovative, forward-thinking programs that are tailored to align with their career progression and specific fields of interest," said Dr. Eric Roe, dean of the School of Business and Economics at National University. "Our faculty, a dedicated team of practitioners and experts, work tirelessly to design and enhance our curriculum, ensuring it fosters student success and equips them with the industry-aligned skills needed for their professional journey."

Applications for the new degree programs are now open, and interested students are encouraged to apply. To learn more about these programs and other educational opportunities available at National University visit NU.edu.

About National University: National University, a veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As one of the nation's largest private nonprofit universities, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs and flexible four-week and eight-week classes designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 40,000 students and 220,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, credential-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Webb, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE National University