National University Awards $150,000 in Military Spouse Scholarships to Support Educational Advancement

"The Whisper Military Spouse Scholarships are a powerful demonstration of our ongoing commitment to military-affiliated students and being difference-makers to support our military community." - Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president & CEO, National University. Post this

Named in honor of NU alum and former military spouse Whisper Snyder in 2023, this scholarship was established in 2022 to recognize the sacrifices and resilience of military spouses, while providing critical support for their educational and career aspirations.

"As a National University alum and former military spouse, I'm deeply honored to have this scholarship carry my name," said Snyder. "Through my work as a therapist and my own journey navigating military life, I've seen firsthand the challenges spouses face while supporting their families and communities. This scholarship was created to offer encouragement and support to those who are building their futures while standing strong behind those who serve our country."

Known as the home of the ANDers™, National University supports the growing population of learners who juggle multiple responsibilities — students who are balancing school with work, transitioning from military service, caring for families, and much more.

"Receiving this scholarship means a lot to me! As a mom to two young kids, I always aim to show them that nothing is impossible and you should always chase your dreams, and I can finally chase my dreams of returning to school," said Brittany Berry, 2024 Whisper Scholarship recipient. "I've always been really good at balancing work and home life when it comes to being a solo parent on those nights that my husband works late. Once the kids go to bed, I have time to myself to either catch up on housework or do homework."

The Whisper Military Spouse Scholarships are funded through the National University Scholarship Fund. Applications were reviewed by an internal committee of military-affiliated NU faculty and staff. Scholarship recipients were selected based on their demonstrated financial need and their response to essay questions. Scholarship recipients include new to college and returning college students who are seeking their bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degrees. Most of the recipients plan to earn degrees in helping industries such as business, education, health care, law and criminal justice, and mention a desire to pay it forward to help the military community once they have completed their degree.

Scholarship recipients were notified on May 9, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, during a live virtual event held in the newly remodeled Veteran and Military Community Center as part of the grand opening of the Nest Healthy Learning Center, a dynamic new physical space designed to serve NU students, alumni, and Veterans, utilizing a whole human approach to personalized services and support. Plans are in place to offer another round of scholarships in 2026.

National University has a longstanding tradition of providing a whole human approach to support its military-affiliated students through a variety of programs and partnerships:

NU participates in the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship Program (MyCAA), which offers up to $4,000 in financial assistance to eligible military spouses pursuing employment or career-focused education.





in financial assistance to eligible military spouses pursuing employment or career-focused education. As a member of the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP), NU helps connect military spouses with a nationwide network of employers committed to recruiting, hiring, and retaining military family talent.





NU also collaborates with P sychArmor, a San Diego -based nonprofit dedicated to transforming how organizations engage with the military and Veteran community through education and training.

For over 50 years, National University has remained one of the most trusted and respected military-friendly institutions. NU was recently recognized in the updated 2025 Carnegie Classifications with the Opportunity Colleges and Universities – Higher Access, Higher Earnings designation, placing it among the top institutions advancing access, affordability, and career outcomes for its nontraditional, working, and military-affiliated student population.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 245,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Webb, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE National University