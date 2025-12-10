National University Awards 2025 City of San Diego/National University Professional Development Scholarships

"This scholarship program helps our employees deepen their skills and continue building careers that make a real difference for San Diegans. I'm grateful to National University and California Coast Credit Union for supporting this work." -San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. Post this

As part of the City of San Diego's effort to expand educational and professional development opportunities, the city designated National University as its Preferred Employee Education Program Partner in 2014. Through this partnership, all city employees receive a 25 percent tuition scholarship to be applied to National University associate, bachelor's, and master's programs.

"The strength of our city comes from the people who show up every day to serve it — that's why we're committed to investing in their growth," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. "This scholarship program helps our employees deepen their skills and continue building careers that make a real difference for San Diegans. I'm grateful to National University and California Coast Credit Union for supporting this work."

National University is committed to supporting the city's workforce through additional education benefits and competitive scholarships presented in partnership with California Coast Credit Union. Each year, three or more city employees who demonstrate exceptional public service and engagement in the community are selected to receive the City of San Diego/National University Professional Development Scholarships.

As the 2025 full-tuition scholarship recipient, Officer Alexander Marquez serves with the San Diego Police Department as a SWAT primary response team officer and is pursuing a Bachelor of Criminal Justice.

"I am honored to receive this scholarship," Marquez said. "Balancing my duties as a SWAT officer and pursuing a degree is challenging, but this support makes it possible for me to continue developing my skills and contributing to the safety and well-being of our community."

The two additional finalists, Julie Alcantar and Alan Jones, will each receive a $2,500 scholarship from National University and a $2,500 scholarship from California Coast Credit Union.

Alcantar, a court support clerk in the City Attorney's Office, is pursuing her educational goals to strengthen her professional impact.

"Receiving this scholarship is an incredible opportunity," Alcantar said. "It motivates me to continue learning and growing in my career while serving the city and its residents."

Jones, a water operations supervisor in the Public Utilities Department, plans to enhance his expertise in public service operations.

"This scholarship allows me to pursue my education while continuing to lead and serve in my department," Jones said. "It is an investment in both my professional growth and the community I serve."

The scholarship recipients were recognized during a Dec. 9 ceremony and luncheon at National University's Carroll Canyon campus. Attendees included Mayor Todd Gloria, Police Chief David Wahl, Kris McFadden, Juan Guerreiro, Lisa Celaya, Julie Rasco, Heather Ferbert, Jon Terwilliger, Sarah Brenha, Liz Barat, and leaders from National University and Cal Coast Credit Union. Remarks were provided by Dr. Milliron, Mayor Gloria, Kyra Seay, vice president of community relations and business development for Cal Coast, and Dr. Christopher Graham, executive vice president of workforce and community education at National University.

