National University Awards $250,000 in Military Spouse Scholarships

National University affirms its educational commitment to the military-affiliated community by awarding Whisper Military Spouse Scholarships to advance educational opportunities

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU) — the Veteran-founded nonprofit serving a diverse population of non-traditional, working, and military-affiliated students nationwide — today announced that 25 recipients have been awarded one of the Whisper Military Spouse Scholarships. The scholarship recipients will receive $10,000 annually that can be used toward tuition fees and other financial support to pursue a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree at NU. To be eligible for the scholarship, recipients need to be a spouse or widow of active duty, reservist, Veteran, or National Guard service member.

As a top 10% Military Spouse Friendly and Yellow Ribbon School, NU is committed to delivering exceptional services and offering financial benefits and resources to assist with educational expenses for our military-affiliated students.

"We are so very proud of the good work NU is doing to be difference-makers in support of our military community," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. "The National University Whisper Military Spouse Scholarships affirm our educational commitment to the military community and opens up new pathways to possibility for striving students."

This is the inaugural year of the Whisper Military Spouse Scholarships named to honor NU grad Whisper Snyder.

"As a NU alum and former military spouse, I am thrilled to have the National University Whisper Military Spouse Scholarship named in my honor. I have seen people struggle in various parts of life in my career as a therapist as well as navigating the military lifestyle. This scholarship was created to give support to military spouses who are trying to navigate their future, while navigating unexpected changes and serving their family, their servicemember, and the entire community. It is an honor to be a part of each recipient's journey, as they take a leap to build their education while supporting our country and those who serve in our United States military."

Scholarship recipients include new to college and returning college students who are seeking their bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degrees. Most of the recipients plan to earn degrees in helping industries such as business, education, health care, and law and criminal justice, and mention a desire to pay it forward to help the military community once they have completed their degree.

"Receiving this scholarship is an immense relief for me, both financially and emotionally," said Martha Reyes, NU doctoral student. "Currently, I've been shouldering the financial responsibility of my education, which has sometimes meant sacrificing not only my own resources but also those of my family. This scholarship will alleviate a significant burden, allowing me to focus more on my studies and less on how to cover the costs. Beyond the financial aspect, it also represents recognition of my efforts and potential, providing me with the encouragement and support needed to pursue my educational goals with even greater determination and enthusiasm."

The Whisper Military Spouse Scholarships are funded through the National University Scholarship Fund. Over 300 highly competitive applications were received and then reviewed by an internal committee of NU faculty and Staff. Scholarship recipients were selected based on their demonstrated financial need and their response to essay questions. Scholarship recipients were notified on April 11, 2024, during a live virtual event that included congratulatory remarks by President Milliron. Plans are in place to offer another round of scholarships in 2025.

National University has a strong tradition of providing holistic support to our military-affiliated students including the following:

NU supports the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship Program (MyCAA), which is a workforce development program that provides up to $4000 in financial assistance to eligible military spouses for employment or career options.

in financial assistance to eligible military spouses for employment or career options. NU is a member of the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership(MSEP), which helps military spouses advance their careers and educational opportunities with hundreds of partner employers that commit to recruit, hire, promote, and retain military spouses.

NU partners with PsychArmor, a San Diego -based nonprofit dedicated to changing the way people and organizations engage with the military and Veteran community through the power of education and training.

NU has proudly served the military and Veteran community for over fifty years. Learn more about what makes National University one of the most trusted and respected top military-friendly universities.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 230,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit https://NU.edu.

