National University Board of Trustees Member Lee Wills-Irvine Recognized as a 2024 Woman of Dedication

"It is an honor to be recognized as a Woman of Dedication for doing important work that positively impacts our community." - Lee Wills-Irvine, National University Board of Trustee Member Post this

"I have dedicated a majority of my career helping to make a difference in my community through service and volunteerism for causes that I am passionate about," Wills-Irvine said. "It is an honor to be recognized as a Woman of Dedication for doing important work that positively impacts our community."

Wills-Irvine and 11 other honorees will be recognized during the 58th Annual Women of Distinction Luncheon, on Friday, April 26, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. According to CB Magazine, the Women of Distinction Luncheon is a signature fundraiser for The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and raises funds to support services to local underserved communities.

"National University is proud to have Lee Wills-Irvine on our Board, an advocate dedicated to advancing inclusion and making things better in our community," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, NU president and CEO. "Lee serves as an inspirational role model to us all, and we are thrilled that she will be recognized for this good work."

NU is an access and success innovator with an extremely diverse student population of non-traditional and underserved learners from many walks of life, and approximately half of NU's undergraduates are active-duty military, Veterans, and their dependents. NU is the largest conferrer of graduate degrees to minority students in the United States, with more than 50 percent of graduates being women. The university is the third largest conferrer of doctoral degrees overall. NU is one of the largest private MSIs and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) in the United States. Two-thirds of NU students and graduates are Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 230,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Webb, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE National University