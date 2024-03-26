National University Celebrates National Social Emotional Learning Week

National University academic leaders shared their expertise and best practices in SEL education to support student success during National SEL Week, March 4-8, 2024

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU), a nonprofit Minority Serving Institution that supports over 130,000 learners annually through its degree and professional training programs, celebrated National Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Week, March 4-8, with presentations by locally and nationally recognized SEL professionals. SEL Week is celebrated nationally to recognize the important role that emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills play in the development of academic, social, emotional, and mental well-being of students.

SEL Day originated in 2020 and has been celebrated worldwide by schools and communities dedicated to creating welcoming and inclusive learning environments. In 2023, expanding support for SEL led to the establishment of National SEL Week recognized by the U.S. Senate. According to the Collaborative of Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL), National SEL Week is set aside to showcase the powerful work being accomplished nationwide by local schools and communities and culminates with International SEL Day hosted by the Social Emotional Learning Alliance for The United States (SEL4US) and The Urban Assembly.

National University's "Celebrating SEL Day Together," sponsored by NU's Sanford College of Education (SCOE), was held virtually during National SEL Week. The event featured over 25 local and national presenters, including Dr. Christina Cipriano, associate professor at Yale and director of the Education Collaboratory, NU Teachers of the Year and Master of Arts in Social Emotional Learning (MASEL) graduate students from throughout the United States.

"At National University, we created #SELWeek@natuniv four years ago because we felt that one day was not enough to share the promise of social and emotional learning," said Dr. Cynthia Sistek, academic program director for the Master of Arts degree in Social and Emotional Learning in the Sanford College of Education. "Since 2008, National University has been leading the way in SEL programs, no-cost curriculum, and professional development. I was honored to host this event and share our expertise with colleagues."

"The Sanford College of Education at National University is at the forefront of social emotional learning and offers a Master of Arts in Social Emotional Learning program that enhances student learning by weaving together academics with social emotional learning practices and pedagogies," said Dr. Robert Lee, dean of SCOE. "I am pleased to see that NU educators who excel in dynamic SEL teaching and learning practices have shared their expertise in support of National SEL Week."

National University is nationally recognized as leading transformational change in social and emotional learning in both academic programming and professional learning opportunities. NU's MASEL is the only dedicated SEL master's program in the country offering intensive coursework that immerses students in every aspect of SEL, enabling them to become experts in the field. The fast-paced program is designed for highly motivated students and can be completed in as few as 10 months. Harmony Academy is an affiliate program of NU that offers a comprehensive curriculum and a variety of resources, courses, webinars, and other professional learning opportunities that enhance teaching practices and enrich student learning experiences.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 230,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

About Harmony Academy: Harmony Academy is an affiliate program of National University. These programs strive to ensure that every student feels part of a safe, supportive learning community and that every teacher and provider is equipped to create inclusive and engaging learning opportunities. By offering SEL skill development experiences across contexts through relationship-driven activities, Harmony helps young people build and sustain relationships, giving them tools to grow into compassionate and caring adults. Harmony has been recognized as a CASELect program by the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL). Learn more about Harmony at https://harmony-academy.org/.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Webb, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE National University