National University Celebrates Opening of New Community Counseling Center in the San Francisco Bay Area

"Not only do our students gain valuable training experience here, but we also welcome students from other MA Counseling and MFT programs when openings are available." - Dr. Alvin McLean, dean of the JFK School of Psychology and Social Sciences Post this

Following remarks and presentations, the event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Vice Mayor Shess and Dr. Harris, who was also honored with a commemorative plaque recognizing his enduring contributions to counseling education and community service. Guests were invited to explore the center, connect with faculty and student counselors, and learn more about NU's community service programs.

Throughout the day, counselors and students from the Community Counseling Center led four interactive exhibits highlighting wellness, mindfulness, and cultural awareness. Each experience offered a creative and engaging approach to understanding mental health and connection. Together, these exhibits celebrated that mental health involves joy, creativity, and community, reminding participants that healing happens not only through reflection but also through laughter, curiosity, and shared experience.

"At National University, we are committed to models of education that integrates service, learning, and community well-being," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president & CEO of National University. "The Community Counseling Center exemplifies our commitment to value-rich, career-relevant education—bridging academic learning with meaningful, real-world experience. Through applied practice in community settings, our students develop the professional skills, confidence, and purpose needed to advance in their counseling careers and make a lasting impact in the communities they serve."

The NU Community Counseling Center will serve as a vital hub for the surrounding community, offering individual, couples, family, and group counseling services on a sliding scale. It joins a network of programs that includes the Michael Harris Community Counseling Program (MHCCP), the ENLACES Community Counseling Program (ECCP), and the Psychological Assessment Clinic (PAC)—all designed to promote equitable access to mental health care and real-world experience for NU students.

"We are thrilled to bring this resource to the Bay Area community," said McLean. "Not only do our students gain valuable training experience here, but we also welcome students from other MA Counseling and MFT programs when openings are available. Our goal is to ensure that no client is ever placed on a waiting list while expanding high-quality mental health services across the region."

For more information about counseling services or to schedule an appointment, visit the NU Community Counseling Center client page.

To learn more about counselor training opportunities, visit NU's Community Counseling Center page.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers more than 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four- and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to serve 130,000 learners each year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development learners—and includes 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom work in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. Learn more at NU.edu.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Betz, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE National University