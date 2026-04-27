National University Dean Honored for Advancing Healthcare Education and Community Impact Across Oakland

Samuel Merritt University recognizes Dr. Alvin McLean for leadership behind a landmark downtown campus expanding access to care and workforce training in Northern California

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU), a nonprofit institution committed to advancing education that strengthens communities and expands opportunity, shared that Alvin McLean, PhD, dean of the JFK School of Psychology , has received a Health Impact Award from Samuel Merritt University for his leadership in healthcare education and community service across Northern California.

McLean's recognition reflects work he has carried out alongside his academic leadership at National University, where he brings deep experience in healthcare education governance, community partnerships, and workforce development into his role preparing future mental health professionals.

The Health Impact Awards are Samuel Merritt University's most prestigious honors, recognizing individuals whose work has strengthened healthcare access, education, and equity throughout the region. McLean was recognized for his longstanding commitment to healthcare education and governance, including his service as SMU Board of Regents Past President during a transformational period of growth.

During McLean's tenure, Samuel Merritt University completed development of its new flagship campus in downtown Oakland, which opened earlier this year. The campus was designed to expand healthcare workforce training while giving back to the surrounding community through space for education, free health services, and community programming.

"I am truly honored by this recognition," McLean said. "This work is about building pathways to care and education that respond to real community needs, and this honor reflects years of collaboration among educators and healthcare leaders committed to expanding access and improving lives."

The annual Health Impact Awards gala brings together healthcare leaders, educators, alumni, and community partners to celebrate individuals making meaningful contributions to healthcare throughout Northern California. This year's honorees also included Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch for his philanthropic and mentoring work in Oakland, Julia Liou, CEO and founder of Asian Health Services, and several Samuel Merritt University alumni recognized for their contributions to healthcare across California.

As dean of National University's JFK School of Psychology, McLean continues to focus on preparing future mental health professionals whose work sits at the intersection of education, healthcare, and community well being, applying the same community centered approach that has shaped his leadership in healthcare education and service.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu .

SOURCE National University