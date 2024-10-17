National University Dedicates Reimagined Los Angeles Campus Focused on Supporting Nontraditional Students

"This reimagined L.A. campus expands NU's ability to reach, engage, and support a diverse population of learners, specifically nontraditional, working, and military students." - NU President and CEO Dr. Mark D. Milliron. Post this

The revitalization includes state-of-the-art augmented reality technology, advanced simulation labs, presentation rooms, and inviting common areas tailored to the unique needs of adult learners. The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the campus's advanced teaching capabilities and marked a new chapter of expanded opportunities for students throughout the Greater Los Angeles Area.

Dr. Milliron and NU school deans welcomed distinguished guests, community leaders, and alumni from across the region at the event on October 14. As they unveiled the new spaces, they emphasized NU's commitment to fostering strong partnerships with community leaders and top employers. Attendees also included leaders from government, the military, education, healthcare, law enforcement, and business.

They also dedicated the Dr. Gloria McNeal Nurse-Managed Clinic—honoring the late McNeal's life-long commitment to empathy and innovation in delivering essential healthcare services to underserved communities. McNeal passed away in May.

"At National University, we are difference makers educating difference makers," Milliron said. "This sentiment is profoundly true when we speak of Dr. McNeal, who exemplified this spirit and inspired us daily. Her vision and leadership for NU's Community Affairs in Health programs were beyond extraordinary. Her positive impact extends far beyond NU to reach and support many underserved people and communities."

McNeal, a pioneering healthcare leader and former dean of the School of Health and Human Services at National University, made a lasting impact in addressing healthcare inequities in Los Angeles and nationwide. Her inspiration continues through the clinic, a vital resource for the coming generation of healthcare and nursing professionals educated at NU. The dedication celebrated her enduring contributions and her visionary leadership in serving vulnerable populations.

National University was joined by leaders from its public safety education partners, including the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Los Angeles chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. The university expressed deep appreciation for their ongoing partnership, acknowledging their vital role in building educational access opportunities that support the professional development of public safety professionals to better serve their communities.

With more than 30,000 students graduating in the Los Angeles area over the past 30 years, the L.A. campus has been a cornerstone for adult learners, both in-person and online. The facility enhances National University's ability to serve "And-ers"—students balancing education, work and family—through flexible learning spaces and support services. For more information on how National University serves the Greater Los Angeles Area, visit the NU Los Angeles Campus webpage.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 240,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Webb, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE National University