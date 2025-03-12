National University Empowers Military Job Seekers at Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit

Partnering to Support Veterans, Servicemembers, and Military Spouses at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU), a Veteran-founded nonprofit institution dedicated to serving nontraditional, working, and military students, is proud to sponsor the Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base in North San Diego County on March 13. This premier event, hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes initiative, connects transitioning servicemembers, Veterans, and military spouses with top employers eager to recruit highly skilled military talent.

Founded in 1971 by retired U.S. Navy Capt. Dr. David Chigos, National University has been a trusted educator of military students for over 50 years. NU serves active-duty servicemembers and Veterans nationwide from all branches of the military—offering over 190 programs with flexible learning options designed to meet the needs of military lifestyles. With four and eight-week courses available online, in-person, and on over a dozen military bases, NU enables servicemembers to advance their education without disrupting their duties.

As a military-friendly, Yellow Ribbon school, NU proudly accepts Post-9/11 GI Bill® benefits and military tuition assistance, while providing dedicated support through its online and on-site Veteran centers. In recognition of its unwavering commitment to military students and their families, Military Friendly® has designated National University a Gold status Military Friendly School and a Top 10 Military Friendly Spouse School.

Camp Pendleton, one of the largest Marine Corps bases in the United States, is a vital hub for military training, deployment readiness, and national defense. With thousands of active-duty servicemembers, Veterans, and military families stationed in the region, it serves as an ideal setting for the Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit—an event dedicated to helping military job seekers connect with employers who value their leadership, skills and dedication.

"Career readiness—whether within the military or beyond—requires education, training and a network of support," said Meg O'Grady, senior vice president of military and government affairs at National University. "We are honored to support Hiring Our Heroes and stand alongside servicemembers and their families as they take the next step in their professional journeys. Connecting military job seekers with top employers ensures that their unique experiences and skills are recognized and valued in today's workforce."

As part of NU's Veteran and Spouse Transitional Assistance Grant Program (VSTAGP), funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, this initiative reinforces the university's dedication to empowering servicemembers, veterans, and their spouses as they transition into civilian careers.

National University will be represented at the event by several of its military-support departments, including Career Services, Talent Acquisition, and Workforce and Community Education (WCE). NU helps to provide attendees with career resources, professional development opportunities, and education pathways that align with their long-term goals.

Hiring Our Heroes is a nationally recognized initiative that hosts more than 50 hiring events annually, connecting thousands of military-connected job seekers with employers across the country. Seventy-four percent of candidates who participate in virtual Hiring Our Heroes events advance to the next step in the hiring process, demonstrating the initiative's effectiveness in helping veterans and military spouses secure meaningful careers. In addition to National University's support, several leading employers will be present at the event to engage with military job seekers, including:

City of San Diego

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

CVS

Southwest Airlines

American Medical Response (Global Medical Response)

State of California (CalTrans)

The Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit will take place at the Pacific Views Event Center at Camp Pendleton on Thursday, March 13, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in industry-focused workshops, interactive panel discussions, and a career fair designed to provide direct engagement with employers and career development professionals.

Interested attendees can Register Now through the Hiring Our Heroes registration link.

For over five decades, National University has been a leader in providing accessible, flexible, and career-focused education to military students and their families. NU's participation in Hiring Our Heroes is a natural extension of its mission to empower those who have served our country with the education and career opportunities they deserve.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 245,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

This activity is funded [in part] by a grant from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The opinions, findings and conclusions stated herein are those of the author[s] and do not necessarily reflect those of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

