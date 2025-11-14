National University Faculty Named Finalists for 2025 San Diego Business Journal Cybersecurity Stewardship Awards

Recognition underscores National University's leadership in cybersecurity education and innovation, strengthening community engagement and preparing the workforce of tomorrow

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU), which has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) by the National Security Agency (NSA), is pleased to announce that two of its distinguished faculty members, Bill Reid and Mansi Thakar, were selected as finalists in the San Diego Business Journal's 2025 Cybersecurity Stewardship Awards in the Executive category. Their recognition highlights National University's commitment to excellence in cybersecurity education, research, and community impact in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Additionally, National University is a member of the San Diego Cyber Clinic, which was honored with the Organization of the Year title, among others, further highlighting the strength of both organizations' collaborative efforts in cybersecurity transformation.

"We are proud to see our faculty and partners recognized for this prestigious award," said Chris Simpson, director of the National University Center for Cybersecurity. "These honors showcase our collaborative approach while strengthening the university's reputation as a hub for cyber excellence in the region."

The Cybersecurity Stewardship Awards are presented in collaboration with the Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE), honoring individuals and organizations that go above and beyond to innovate new technologies, enhance workforce development and create a more secure San Diego. Nominees must have at least three years of experience, live and work in San Diego County and submit a compelling case for their contributions to cybersecurity awareness and innovation.

Bill Reid: Veteran Leader in Cybersecurity Education & Practice

Bill is the Academic Program Director for National University's Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity program. Before transitioning to higher education in 2013, he served nearly 25 years in the U.S. military, including over a decade with Naval Special Warfare (U.S. Navy SEALs). During his service, he oversaw critical information assurance for tactical computer systems, gaining deep expertise in cybersecurity operations under high-stakes conditions. In addition to having numerous industry technical certifications, Bill serves on the board of the Information Security Audits and Controls Association (ISACA) and is a mentor for SET High School students in cybersecurity.

Mansi Thakar: Advocate for Digital Hygiene and Inclusive Cybersecurity

Adjunctly affiliated with National University's cybersecurity programs, Mansi Thakar is widely known in industry circles as the "Doctor of Digital Hygiene." She brings hands-on experience in designing and leading enterprise security initiatives and is committed to fostering an engaging and enriching learning environment that empowers students with cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills. In her position at NVIDIA, she spearheads cross-functional programs, seamlessly embedding security into product development lifecycles and enterprise-wide trust strategies.

"Mansi's recognition as a finalist is a reflection of her leadership and dedication to cybersecurity education", said James Juarez, department chair of cybersecurity and technology at National University. "With Mansi's cyber industry expertise and the forward-thinking mentorship she offers to students, she is shaping the cybersecurity professionals of tomorrow."

National University's College of Business, Engineering, and Technology offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in cybersecurity. Learn more about National University's cybersecurity programs.

About the Cybersecurity Stewardship Awards

The inaugural awards celebrate organizations, academic institutions, municipalities, government agencies and nonprofits and executives going above and beyond to create a more secure San Diego, innovate new technologies and solutions and seed and diversify the talent pipeline.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Betz, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE National University