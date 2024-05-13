National University Honored for Innovating to Improve Student Experiences

"We're proud to receive this award because it recognizes our successes in an area that is very important to us – delivering world-class student experiences." - Dr. Angela Baldasare, NU deputy chief of staff and vice president of strategic institutional research & planning Post this

National University was selected as the winner of this year's XM Breakthrough Artist Award for Education. The award was presented by Qualtrics at the X4®: The Experience Management Summit in Salt Lake City, which brought together thousands of global leaders to hear how organizations are driving business impact with experience management. Each winner received a custom Yamaha Revstar guitar, designed by Qualtrics, to signify the creativity, commitment and attention to detail they exemplify.

NU has significantly improved individual student experiences and overall student persistence rates using real-time insights from Qualtrics to inform student engagements. The university combines structured and unstructured data to understand the entire student experience, measuring every enrollment and advising interaction.

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, gives Breakthrough Artist Awards annually to brands that are pushing boundaries, breaking through and making an impact through exceptional customer and employee experiences. This year for the first time, Qualtrics selected a winner for Education, in addition to seven other categories: XM, Customer Experience, Employee Experience, Strategy & Research, Financial Services, Healthcare and Government.

"In today's AI world, the brands that stand out are the ones that deliver incredible experiences to every customer and employee, at every touchpoint," said Brian Stucki, Qualtrics president and COO. "This year's Breakthrough Artists – which include trusted, admired brands like Hilton, Adidas, Shake Shack and DISH Network – demonstrate the significant, proven impact of experience management, and the power of investing in human connections at scale."

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 230,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

