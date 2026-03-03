National University Launches School of Public Service Advisory Board

"Our students are preparing for roles that demand both academic knowledge and real-world readiness," - Lisa Hutton, JD, dean of the College of Law and Public Service at National University Post this

"Our students are preparing for roles that demand both academic knowledge and real-world readiness," said Lisa Hutton, JD, dean of the College of Law and Public Service at National University. "This advisory board helps us stay closely connected to what is happening in the field so our curriculum reflects current practice and supports students as they move forward in their careers."

Board members, which includes a student representative, were identified through faculty recommendations and reviewed to ensure representation across School of Public Service programs, regions, and professional sectors. The inaugural advisory board includes the following members:

Scott Blough, strategic consulting manager and principal cybersecurity leader at Google, with prior experience in law enforcement and cyber defense education.

Dr. Nicole J. Jones, chief development and innovation director at AmPac Capital, with a background in public administration and small business development.

Vice Adm. Joana Nunan (Ret.), former superintendent of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and a national leader in homeland security policy and intergovernmental coordination.

Krista Placko, forensic services manager for the City of Mesa Crime Laboratory, overseeing multidisciplinary forensic operations.

Col. Randy Pugh, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), vice provost at the Naval Postgraduate School and an international expert in artificial intelligence and warfare studies.

Dr. Fred Roberts, director of the Department of Homeland Security Center of Excellence at Rutgers University, specializing in data analytics and risk analysis for homeland security.

Justin Russell, executive director of the International Council of Mediation, with extensive experience in diplomacy, conflict resolution, and international policy.

Rachell Sierzega, National University student representative and fire battalion chief at Argonne National Laboratory, with expertise in emergency management and hazardous materials response.

Capt. Drew Tucci (Ret.), former chief of the U.S. Coast Guard's Office of Port and Facility Compliance and a recognized expert in maritime security and cybersecurity policy.

Edward Westfall, former deputy director of California's Office of Emergency Services, with extensive experience in statewide emergency response and public administration.

Lt. Dalin Webb, law enforcement leader with the Phoenix Police Department and longtime criminal justice educator.

Andre Wilson, senior director of Indo‑Pacific programs at Premise, bringing decades of experience in national security, intelligence, and global policy leadership.

The School of Public Service offers undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in areas including criminal justice, homeland security and emergency management, public administration, and forensic sciences. The advisory board will meet virtually on a regular basis and work collaboratively with faculty and academic leadership to support continuous program improvement.

