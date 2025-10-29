National University Launches the ANDers™ Movement to Champion the Strength and Determination of Nontraditional Students

"The ANDers Movement celebrates the strength, ambition, and determination of millions of nontraditional students, and reflects our commitment to evolving higher education to meet the realities of today's learners." - Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University Post this

The need for The ANDers Movement is clear: almost 70% of today's college students are working while in school, more than 40% are older than 22, and nearly 20% are raising children at home. Thirty percent are the first in their families to attend college. At the same time, over 43 million U.S. adults have started college but stopped before completing their credentials. These realities show that nontraditional students are now the majority in higher education, yet they still face systemic barriers that make completion more difficult.

The ANDers Movement builds on NU's long-standing mission to expand access to flexible, holistic, and workforce-aligned education. The effort highlights the lived experiences of real NU students and alumni, which will debut through a series of short- and long-form videos across NU's digital and social channels beginning October 27. Each story underscores NU's commitment to Whole Human Education™, an innovative model that integrates flexible education programs, scholarships, mental health resources, career development resources, and family and veteran support to help students succeed in every area of life.

The first story in the series features Kristian Estrada, a U.S. Navy Veteran and father of five who completed his bachelor's and master's degrees while supporting his family and now serves as a director for a nonprofit providing housing and medical services to individuals experiencing homelessness.

Additional stories include Dr. Melody Hawkins, a 2021 NU Teacher of the Year and mother of two who pursued her EdD in Organizational Innovation and Leadership to increase Black representation in STEM; Sandy Hoskins, a Veteran spouse and mother of three who credits NU's flexible scheduling and veteran support for helping her complete her psychology degree after 18 years; and Amanda Garcia, a school counselor and mother of three whose NU program allowed her to earn her master's while balancing family life and a full-time job in education. Together, these students embody the power of education to change lives and the many "ANDs" that define today's learners.

In addition to sharing these student journeys, The ANDers Movement asks a simple but powerful question: "What Are Your ANDs?" This call-to-action invites students, alumni, and families nationwide to share their own stories of resilience and ambition across social media and NU's campaign hub.

This launch marks the beginning of a broader cultural conversation about what today's students need to thrive—and how higher education must evolve to meet them where they are. Learn more about The ANDers Movement and watch the student spotlight videos at NU.edu/anders.

NU serves over 50,000 students annually through its degree programs and 80,000 more through its workforce and professional programs. To learn more, visit nu.edu or follow @NationalUniversity on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

