National University Partners with California Community Colleges Classified Senate to Support Employee Advancement Opportunities

National University and the California Community Colleges Classified Senate partner to advance pathways to possibility for the California Community Colleges district classified professionals

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University(NU) — a nonprofit Minority Serving Institution that serves more than 130,000 learners annually through its degree and professional training programs – and the California Community Colleges Classified Senate, a nonprofit organization representing over 38,000 California community colleges classified professionals, today jointly announced a new partnership to provide pathways to possibility for community college professionals to pursue bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees at NU.

National University is perfectly aligned to help the dedicated, hard-working California community college professionals who champion student success. NU offers a comprehensive suite of online master and doctoral pathways, along with a wide array of baccalaureate programs. Provided in flexible four-week and eight-week courses, these programs present as many options as possible to help adult learners reach their goals while balancing busy lives. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of postsecondary education administrators is projected to grow 4 percent from 2022 to 2032. Further, employers typically require postsecondary administrators to hold a master's degree and have experience working in higher education.

"The partnership between National University and the California Community Colleges Classified Senate will open the door to community college professionals and allow them to excel in their careers through advanced degrees," said Dr. Gerardo de los Santos, vice president of community college relations at National University and recent inductee into the American Association of Community College Leadership Hall of Fame. "For over 52 years, National University has been focused on providing pathways to possibility for nontraditional and working students seeking degrees and professional development. Our partnership with the California Community Colleges Classified Senate enables National University to give back to current and future dedicated community college leaders."

Through this partnership, California Community Colleges Classified Senate employees are offered a 25 percent tuition scholarship to be applied toward National University bachelor's and master's courses and a 15 percent tuition scholarship for doctoral programs, including the Dissertation Completion Pathway, opening pathways to future higher education administrative positions. Further, NU's holistic approach to student support, well-being, and success – called Whole Human Education™ – is about supporting the whole student and providing the financial, academic, emotional, career, and family support working adults need to attain a higher education degree.

"The California Community Colleges Classified Senate (4CS) has long been a champion for professional development. In our endeavor to best serve the success of community college students, working professionals often need alternative scheduling to pursue their own higher education. We welcome these options for the classified group of people who are 59 percent of the system's full-time workforce," 4CS President Deborah Knowles said.

About National University

National University, a veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 230,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, credential-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

About California Community College Classified Senate (4CS)

4CS is a statewide classified professional organization, serving the California Community College system since 1995. 4CS is organized and managed by a volunteer, elected board of directors and is a nonprofit benefit corporation formed by member classified senates. 4CS recognizes and values our statewide classified senates' insight and support of student success and advocates for inclusion in governance and professional development opportunities. 4CS represents all California Community College system classified professionals and empowers classified professionals to improve the lives of over 1.4 million students in the California Community College system.

