National University Partners with Jewish Family Service of San Diego to Expand Mobile Healthcare Clinic to Local Underserved Communities

National University announces partnership with Jewish Family Service of San Diego to positively impact healthcare outreach for the San Diego underserved community

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU) — a nonprofit Minority Serving Institution that serves more than 130,000 learners annually through its degree and professional training programs — today announced a partnership with Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFSSD) to expand National University's mobile clinic healthcare services to impact further the health and wellness needs of the San Diego community. This expansion is made possible by the 4-year $4 million grant, awarded in 2022, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), under the Nurse Education, Practice, Quality and Retention (NEPQR), in support of the National University Nurse Managed Clinic Project (NUNMC).

National University's unique on-site mobile clinic, staffed by nurse practitioners and healthcare professionals, provides medical services, prescriptions, and lab work catering to those without homes or healthcare access. The NUNMC initiative utilizes an interprofessional health team approach through collaborations with trained professionals and faculty-supervised students and delivers primary and behavioral healthcare on-site in San Diego and Los Angeles communities, in association with clinical affiliates of National University such as community and faith-based organizations.

Partnering with the City of San Diego's Safe Parking Program, operated by JFSSD, which provides 4 parking lots in San Diego (6 in total countywide) for individuals living out of their vehicles, will enable expanded healthcare to local underserved communities. This program ensures a safe overnight place and services that guide them toward more permanent housing and through this partnership will also provide healthcare in a safe and secure location.

"Jewish Family Service has been a committed and effective partner with the City of San Diego in providing unhoused San Diegans with safe places to sleep and connections to vital services and permanent housing," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "National University's new partnership with JFS to add mobile healthcare services makes our Safe Parking Program even more comprehensive."

"NUNMC is proud to partner with HRSA once again in addressing communities where the healthcare disparity is extremely prevalent," said Dr. Gloria J. McNeal, associate vice president for community affairs in health at National University. "The advancement of this project will also provide learning opportunities within the clinical and research curricula in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and the Master of Science in Nursing (BSN/MSN) programs and ensure the integration of community health concepts to increase diversity in the nursing workforce. We are pleased to announce our most recent partnership with Jewish Family Service of San Diego, which will provide opportunities for our NUNMC Team to deliver primary and mental health care for unsheltered patients and their families."

"Jewish Family Service is thankful to partner with National University to provide on-site medical services, including primary healthcare and an advanced nurse practitioner," said JFSSD CEO Michael Hopkins. "The majority of individuals within the Safe Parking Program are experiencing homelessness for the first time, and this mobile clinic is the perfect complement to the wrap-around services JFSSD provides, to help them into more secure housing."

About National University

National University, a veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 230,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, credential-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

About Jewish Family Service of San Diego – Moving Forward Together

Founded in 1918, Jewish Family Service (JFS) is one of San Diego's most impactful nonprofit agencies – providing resources and support to over 95,000 people every year. Through integrated services, the organization empowers people of all ages, faiths, and backgrounds to overcome challenges, set goals, and build more stable, secure, and connected lives. JFS is committed to helping individuals and families move forward, while developing innovative strategies to break cycles of poverty and strengthen our San Diego community. To get help, volunteer, or support JFS, visit jfssd.org or call 858-637-3000.

