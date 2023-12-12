National University Partners with Sports San Diego as a Sponsor of the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

The 44th annual event on December 27 will match Louisville against 11-time National Champion USC

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU) — a nonprofit Minority Serving Institution that serves 50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students annually — today announced it will be a proud sponsor of the 44th Annual DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, a December 27 matchup at Petco Park between Louisville (10-3) from the ACC, and the University of Southern California (7-5), an 11-time National Champion from the Pac-12.

"We are so pleased to be partnering with Sports San Diego on such a huge event for our entire community," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. "Events like this one not only help tie our community together and strengthen our economy, the hard work and dedication of the athletes reflects the remarkable effort put in by our students. As working professionals, parents, members of the military, and other non-traditional learners, our students overcome many challenges to succeed in getting the education they need to improve their lives and contribute to their communities."

NU also recently supported the inaugural Rady Children's Invitational college basketball tournament held in November at UC San Diego. Both events are produced by Sports San Diego, a non-profit with the mission of generating tourism, visibility, and economic impact for the region by organizing the invitational and the bowl game, as well as the California State Games and other events.

"We are very proud to continue our support of this incredibly exciting college football game," said National University Executive Vice President of Communications and Community Engagement Dr. Nancy Rohland-Heinrich, who sits on the board of directors for Sports San Diego. "The DIRECTV Holiday Bowl is an important event for this community, and one of our goals is to contribute to this region. For more than 50 years, we have sought to provide higher education that changes lives by offering high-quality programs that lead to industry certifications and bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and law degrees—especially programs leveraging next-generation tech, flexible schedules, and strong support systems."

Serving adult learners from all over the United States and the world in mostly online classes, NU strives to create a supportive atmosphere called Whole Human Education. This holistic approach encompasses five aspects of well-being that create a supportive ecosystem: financial, academic, social & emotional, family life & community, and career.

The DIRECTV Holiday Bowl is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast live on FOX from Petco Park in Downtown San Diego. For information and tickets visit http://www.HolidayBowl.com, where you can also learn about Bowl Week events, including the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade presented by Kaiser Permanente, the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl's Port of San Diego Game Day 5K Walk/Run, and the Bowl Bash. For the second year in a row, the 101.5 KGB Sky Show will light up the San Diego skyline with its iconic fireworks display following the game.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 230,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

