National University Partners with Sports San Diego as a Sponsor of the Inaugural Rady Children's Basketball Tournament

"National University is committed to San Diego, and we are determined to make positive contributions to the region," said National University executive vice president of communications and community engagement Dr. Nancy Rohland-Heinrich, who sits on the board of directors for Sports San Diego. Post this

The Rady Children's Invitational tips off this Thanksgiving, November 23, with two games, followed by two more games the next day. The Iowa Hawkeyes, USC Trojans, Seton Hall Pirates and Oklahoma Sooners will compete. The tournament is produced by Sports San Diego, a non-profit with the mission of generating tourism, visibility and economic impact for the region by organizing the Rady Children's Invitational, the Holiday Bowl, California State Games and other events.

"National University is committed to San Diego, and we are determined to make positive contributions to the region," said National University executive vice president of communications and community engagement Dr. Nancy Rohland-Heinrich, who sits on the board of directors for Sports San Diego. "Since our founding here in 1971, we have sought to provide higher education that changes lives and improves the community. By offering high-quality programs that lead to industry certifications and bachelor's, master's, doctoral and law degrees—especially programs leveraging next-generation tech, flexible schedules, and strong support systems—we're making a world of difference."

Serving adult learners from all over the United States and the world in mostly online classes, NU strives to create a supportive atmosphere called Whole Human Education. This holistic approach encompasses five aspects of well-being that create a supportive ecosystem: financial, academic, social & emotional, family life & community, and career.

For more information about the Rady Children's Invitational and to buy tickets to the games, visit radychildrensinvitational.com.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 230,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Webb, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE National University