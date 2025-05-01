National University President Named CEO of the Year by San Diego Business Journal

"It's an honor to be recognized for the good work we are doing at National University to meet the needs of today's learners and serve our communities," - Dr. Mark D. Milliron, National University President & CEO Post this

"It's an honor to be recognized for the good work we are doing at National University to meet the needs of today's learners and serve our communities," said Dr. Milliron. "Most of all, it's a blessing to be a part of a team of difference makers—faculty, staff, board members, partners, and more—educating difference makers."

During his tenure at NU, Dr. Milliron has provided leadership to advance several initiatives designed to support nontraditional students and has been committed to positively impacting local and regional communities:

Expanded Transfer Partnerships: Collaborations with community colleges across California , Arizona , and Texas have created seamless transfer pathways into NU's degree programs.

Prior to National University, Dr. Milliron served as the senior vice president at Western Governors University and executive dean of its School of Education — the largest college of education in the United States. In addition, he co-founded the student-success advanced-analytics innovator Civitas Learning, served as deputy director for postsecondary improvement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and led as president and CEO of the League for Innovation in the Community College. He has been recognized as a Distinguished Graduate by the University of Texas at Austin, inducted into the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) Hall of Fame, and been featured in the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the "Top Technology Innovators" in higher education.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 245,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education, including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

