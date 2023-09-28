National University Professor Dr. Sonia Rodriguez Selected by HACU as a Delegate in the Inaugural Cohort of Mid-level Leadership Program

"As a Minority Serving Institution, National University is proud to support Dr. Rodriguez and this important leadership program." - Dr. Robert Lee, dean of the Sanford College of Education at National University. Tweet this

Dr. Sonia Rodriguez is a professor at National University and served as the academic program director from 2016 - 2023 for educational counseling. She has 20+ years of experience in educational leadership with a proven track record of cultivating transformational change, team mentorship, and relationship management. Areas of expertise include school improvement models, equitable instructional leadership, school counseling, and bilingual education. Rodriguez's research focus is on the superintendency, Latina leadership and mentoring, and equity and social justice in education. She currently leads the NU Hispanic Leadership Employee Resource Group, is featured on Telemundo as an NU spokesperson, and will present a session during the HACU Annual Conference in Chicago, Illinois this October.

The Enlace Mid-Level Leadership Program will focus on topics including academic and student affairs management, regional institutional accreditation, diversity, equity and inclusion, and higher education advocacy issues. The program will be delivered through a series of online meetings and will feature in-person sessions during the October 2023 HACU's Annual Conference in Chicago, Illinois, and at the National Capitol Forum in Washington, D.C., in April 2024. The program will conclude with a graduation ceremony.

"As a Minority Serving Institution, National University is proud to support Dr. Rodriguez and this important leadership program," said Dr. Robert Lee, dean of the Sanford College of Education at National University. "Congratulations to Dr. Rodriguez on her selection and this tremendous opportunity to impact the educational community as we work to promote a more inclusive and representative leadership landscape, driving positive and affirming change in higher education."

About National University: National University, a veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As one of the nation's largest private nonprofit universities, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs and flexible four-week and eight-week classes designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 40,000 students and 220,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, credential-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

About The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities: The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain, and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). To learn more visit HACU.

