National University Proud Sponsor of The Rosie Network Supporting Military-Affiliated Businesses

As a top 10% Military Friendly and Yellow Ribbon School, NU takes pride in sponsoring Rosie's List because it closely aligns with the university's empowerment of military-community entrepreneurs. This partnership encompasses the support of spouses, veterans, and transitioning servicemembers across all military branches nationwide.

Today's military and Veteran learners are simultaneously balancing education and work, education and parenting, and education and deployment. NU's innovative approach is centered around supporting the whole student, which includes financial, academic, emotional well-being, career, and family support.

"Partnering with the Rosie Network and sponsoring Rosie's List enables us to further extend our support to the whole student," expressed Meg O'Grady, National University's senior vice president of military and government affairs. "While it's important to provide students with credential-rich pathways, it's just as critical to support those who are forging meaningful careers as entrepreneurs."

The military community encompasses individuals from diverse backgrounds who are universally recognized for their entrepreneurial skills, leadership qualities, and resilience as business owners.

NU Military and Veteran Partnerships Manager and military spouse Danielle Maloy understands firsthand the immense contributions and strong work ethic found in members of the military community.

"NU is excited to collaborate with the Rosie Network and spread the word about Rosie's List to expand and fortify our nationwide network of doers," Maloy said. "This partnership directly benefits and positively impacts many programs and services that reflect NU's commitment to lowering barriers and creating opportunities for military families through education and entrepreneurship."

About National University: National University, a veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As one of the nation's largest private nonprofit universities, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs and flexible four-week and eight-week classes designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 40,000 students and 220,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, credential-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

About The Rosie Network: The Rosie Network is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote military family-owned businesses to the public. U.S. Navy SEAL entrepreneurial spouses founded The Rosie Network in 2012 to address the high unemployment rates of military spouses and transitioning veterans with the goal of strengthening today's families through entrepreneurship. Patterned after Angie's List and with the "We Can Do It" spirit of the iconic World War II Rosie the Riveter, the Rosie Network connects more than 6,000 military family entrepreneurs with customers seeking their products and services. For more information and to learn about our no-cost programs and services, please visit http://www.therosienetwork.org.

