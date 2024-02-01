National University Receives $4M Grant to Improve Outcomes for Nontraditional, Working, and Military Students

"National University's mission is to provide accessible, world-class student experiences to non-traditional, working, and military-affiliated learners," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, NU president and CEO. Post this

NU designed the Peer Navigator Network approach to match the requirements of the Postsecondary Student Success Grant (PSSG) program, the source of the $4 million in funding given to NU's School of Arts, Letters, and Sciences. The U.S. Department of Education awarded a total of $93 million to 20 colleges and universities to support research and development and improve completion rates for underserved students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities (TCCUs), and MSIs such as NU, according to a DOE press release.

The NU Peer Navigator Network – based on a much smaller, existing program at NU – will be built out, tested, improved, and evaluated over the next four years. Dr. Nicole Polen-Petit, dean of NU's School of Arts, Letters, and Sciences, and Dr. J.B. Robinson will serve as co-principal investigators on the project, which will ultimately include three professional staff to create a central hub to hire experienced students as peer navigators, establish and maintain virtual and onsite opportunities for connection and support, and develop credential-rich peer mentor training programs. The co-principal investigators envision 80 to 100 peer navigators working at all degree levels across the various academic departments, schools, and colleges within the university.

"There is ample evidence of the effectiveness of peer mentorship and peer-to-peer support in higher education, especially with first-generation and historically underserved students," Dr. Polen-Petit said. "We are delighted to adapt predominantly onsite models for our adult learners, many of whom are in online programs, and improve overall student success while also closing equity gaps in course and program-level outcomes."

Near the end of 2027, NU will evaluate program impact against specific goals spelled out in the grant application, including: raising first-year credit accumulation for students in undergraduate, master's, and doctoral programs; increasing persistence; improving graduation rates; decreasing the time to credential for all students; and increasing the total number of credentials awarded annually.

While NU makes its headquarters in San Diego, students from throughout California, the nation, and the world attend classes, which occur mostly online. Founded in San Diego in 1971 by a former U.S. Navy captain, NU boasts 230,000 alumni worldwide.

NU is an access and success innovator with an extremely diverse student population of non-traditional and underserved learners from many walks of life, and approximately half of NU's undergraduates are active-duty military, Veterans, and their dependents. NU is the largest conferrer of graduate degrees to minority students in the United States, with more than 50 percent of graduates being women. The university is the third largest conferrer of doctoral degrees overall. NU is one of the largest private MSIs and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) in the United States. Two-thirds of NU students and graduates are Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).

