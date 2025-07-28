National University Releases "The Whole You," an Anthem to Celebrate "ANDers" and the Changing Face of Higher Education

"As a university built for working learners and military-connected students, we wanted to create something that captured who our students are at heart." - Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO, National University. Post this

The anthem was created and performed by The BANDers, a musical collective formed exclusively for this project. Members include:

Dani Stacy , indie-pop vocalist and alum of NBC's The Voice

, indie-pop vocalist and alum of NBC's The Voice Jonathan Sherwood, award-winning country songwriter ( Luke Combs , Jackson Dean )

, ) Garen Gueyikian , producer and songwriter with music featured in campaigns for Apple, Google, Netflix, and Amazon

, producer and songwriter with music featured in campaigns for Apple, Google, Netflix, and Amazon Tansu Akman-Duffy, Harlem-based vocalist and winner of Experience Harlem's "Best in Harlem: Live Music"

Nir Z, world-renowned drummer for Genesis, John Mayer , and Carrie Underwood

The members of The BANDers were selected not just for their musical accomplishments but because they share the ANDer experience. Each member is also a parent, a multi-hyphenate creative, or a working professional—living the same goal-chasing mindset that defines NU's non-traditional learners. Over several months, the group immersed themselves in NU's culture, studying real student documentaries and stories. That deep understanding shaped the lyrics and message behind "The Whole You," which the artists hope will motivate students and their families to keep going in the pursuit of their goals.

Blending pop, country, and soul, the song reflects the lived experiences of NU's diverse student community and reinforces the university's commitment to its Whole Human Education™ model. This integrated approach provides students with academic flexibility, career development, mental health resources, family services, and veteran support to help them succeed in every area of life.

"This is more than a school song," said Milliron. "It's meant to energize this growing wave of students working hard, learning well, and launching ready to take on exciting personal and professional journeys."

To complement the anthem, NU has released an official music video. Shot in a warm, documentary style, it brings the song to life by following the real-world rhythms of students balancing school, work, and family.

"The Whole You" is now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and YouTube Music. Lyric videos, behind-the-scenes content, and an acoustic version will continue rolling out throughout the summer.

The release follows NU's recent recognition in the 2025 Carnegie Classifications of Institutions of Higher Education, where the university earned the Opportunity Colleges and Universities – Higher Access, Higher Earnings designation. The classification places NU among a top-tier group of institutions offering accessible high-quality education to hard-working students while simultaneously driving strong post-graduation earnings.

NU serves over 50,000 students annually through its degree programs and 80,000 more through its workforce and professional programs. To learn more, visit nu.edu or follow @NationalUniversity on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

