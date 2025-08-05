National University Renames Counseling Program in Honor of Alumnus Dr. Michael G. Harris

The university's Community-Based Counseling Program renamed to honor the long-standing contributions of Dr. Harris in support of community mental health services

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU), a nonprofit higher education institution dedicated to innovating around access and success for nontraditional, working and military learners, today announced that its Community-Based Counseling Program (CBCP) will be renamed the Michael G. Harris Counseling Program in recognition of Dr. Michael G. Harris, a renowned optometrist, legal expert, and committed philanthropist who has made lasting contributions to National University and to his local community of Pleasant Hill, California.

Dr. Harris, a 1965 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley School of Optometry, has been a pillar of the Pleasant Hill community for over four decades, providing leadership in the field of optometric care and dedicating himself to local charitable causes. In 1985, Dr. Harris earned a Juris Doctor degree from John F. Kennedy University School of Law, now a part of National University, which led him to become a leading expert on legal and ethical issues in healthcare and particularly optometry. He is a highly respected authority in the field, frequently lecturing, writing, and consulting on issues related to the legal aspects of vision care.

The Community-Based Counseling Program was established in 2014 to provide mental health services to Pleasant Hill schools, Los Medanos Community College, and the East Bay area committed to serving underserved and marginalized communities. The program's mission aligns with Dr. Harris' own commitment to community service and healthcare, making the renaming of the program a fitting tribute to his legacy.

"Renaming the CBCP in my honor is a tremendous privilege and a recognition I deeply appreciate," said Dr. Harris. "Throughout my career, I have witnessed the power of accessible, community-based services in transforming lives. I'm proud to support a program that not only strengthens communities but also empowers individuals to improve their mental and emotional well-being. This is a cause close to my heart, and I am honored to be associated with such meaningful work."

Dr. Harris was recognized as the 2005 John F. Kennedy School of Law Alumnus of the Year. He has supported the CBCP educational program and initiatives over the years and through his generous contributions, he has helped ensure that the program continues to provide essential counseling services to underserved individuals and families throughout the region.

"Dr. Harris has been an extraordinary advocate for National University and the CBCP, and his contributions have made a profound impact on both our institution and the communities we serve," said Dr. Alvin McLean, dean of the John F. Kennedy School of Psychology and Social Sciences at National University. "His remarkable career as a legal expert, his dedication to education, and his unwavering commitment to community engagement have made him an ideal choice as the namesake of this important program. We are incredibly grateful for his continued support."

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

