National University Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance Honored as a San Diego Business Journal 2024 Woman of Influence

Annually, the San Diego Business Journal celebrates female trailblazers in a variety of disciplines, including accounting & finance, by highlighting their careers and accomplishments.

In her 20 years at NU, Bello has collaborated on many key initiatives, including financial analytics for NU mergers and acquisitions. She successfully led the transition to a new employee resource planning software system, facilitated the issuance of a $170 million bond issue, and continues to lead the development and control of the university's $430 million annual budget. She also acts as a liaison with investment advisors in managing the university's more than $1 billion endowment.

In addition to her financial acumen, Bello is a caring leader and coach. She has a proven track record of building and fostering high-performing teams and collaborating across the organization. She also volunteers on the Audit Committee of San Diego Youth Services, a local non-profit serving homeless youth.

NU, which makes its headquarters in San Diego, serves students from throughout California, the nation, and the world in mostly online classes. Founded in San Diego in 1971 by a former U.S. Navy captain, NU boasts 230,000 alumni worldwide.

NU is an access and success innovator with an extremely diverse student population of non-traditional and underserved learners from many walks of life, and approximately half of NU's undergraduates are active-duty military, Veterans, and their dependents. NU is the largest conferrer of graduate degrees to minority students in the United States, with more than 50 percent of graduates being women. The university is the third largest conferrer of doctoral degrees overall. NU is one of the largest private MSIs and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) in the United States. Two-thirds of NU students and graduates are Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).

