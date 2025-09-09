National University Steps into the Spotlight at Pechanga Arena San Diego

"The National University Concourse brings utility, identity, and meaning to the space, and we're thrilled to align on future-facing initiatives, especially as Midway Rising reimagines the potential of this site." - Ryan Golden, general manager, Pechanga Arena San Diego. Post this

The new National University Concourse will serve as a central entry point and branded hub within the arena—enhancing guest navigation, creating a recognizable community reference point, and deepening the university's connection with thousands of event attendees each year.

This initiative represents more than signage—it's a strategic collaboration designed to deliver long-term value to students, alumni, and the broader San Diego community.

"We view this as a fully integrated partnership—connecting academics, community celebration, and brand visibility under one roof," said Ryan Golden, General Manager of Pechanga Arena San Diego. "The National University Concourse brings utility, identity, and meaning to the space, and we're thrilled to align on future-facing initiatives, especially as Midway Rising reimagines the potential of this site."

In August 2024, Midway Rising assumed the lease for Pechanga Arena in agreement with the City of San Diego. With a bold vision for revitalizing the Midway District, Midway Rising aims to develop a next-generation arena and surrounding district that enhances the entertainment, lifestyle, and cultural offerings for San Diegans. National University's early involvement signals a growing synergy between education and entertainment within this transformative vision.

As Pechanga Arena approaches its 60th anniversary, the addition of the National University Concourse marks a forward-looking evolution—anchoring the venue as a cultural and educational destination for generations to come.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As one of the largest private nonprofit universities in the U.S., NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with on-ground, online, hybrid, metaverse, four-week and eight-week classes, and group and individual models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

About Pechanga Arena

Pechanga Arena San Diego, located in the heart of San Diego, California, is a premier multi-purpose venue renowned for its diverse entertainment offerings. Opened in 1966 and originally known as the San Diego Sports Arena, this iconic facility has hosted an impressive array of events, from major concerts to sporting events and family shows. With a seating capacity of 14,000, it provides an intimate yet vibrant atmosphere for fans and attendees. Today, in partnership with ASM Global/Legends, Pechanga Arena is consistently rated as the #1 facility in California for venues with 10,001 – 15,000 seats and continues to be a central hub for entertainment in San Diego.

Media Contact

Taylor Henderson, Pechanga Arena San Diego, 6193084314, [email protected], https://pechangaarenasd.com/

Ashleigh Betz, National University, 7608893494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

SOURCE Pechanga Arena San Diego