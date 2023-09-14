National University Strengthens Military Commitment through Strategic PsychArmor Partnership

Our partnership with PsychArmor underlines our dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive academic environment that leads to student success. - Meg O'Grady, senior vice president of military and government programs, National University Tweet this

"One in four NU students are part of our military community, and we have a strong presence of faculty and staff who are Veterans or have military connections," stated Meg O'Grady, NU's senior vice president of military and government programs. "Our partnership with PsychArmor underlines our dedication to harnessing the latest insights and resources, and to fostering an inclusive and supportive academic environment that leads to student success."

Founded in 2013, PsychArmor provides evidenced-based content and training to individuals and institutions that want to more effectively support or genuinely engage with military and Veteran populations. Their mission bridges the gap between military and civilian cultures, heightening awareness and understanding of the distinct challenges and unique strengths of the military community.

During a recent NU Alumni Speaker Series, Dr. Heidi Squier Kraft who serves as PsychArmor's chief clinical officer and is a U.S. Navy Veteran once deployed to Iraq, delves into the organization's popular cornerstone course, "15 Things Veterans Want You to Know."

"Education holds transformative power, particularly for those who have served our nation," Dr. Kraft emphasized. "Through this collaboration, National University and PsychArmor are collectively shaping how education and data-driven research and content wholeheartedly embraces the diverse experiences and unique needs of military-connected individuals, fostering a brighter future."

PsychArmor's resources are recognized and utilized by esteemed partners including USAA, Wounded Warrior Project, TriWest, Comcast NBC Universal, and more. The collaboration with NU further amplifies the organization's dedication to enhancing the quality of life for military-connected individuals through education, support, and empathy.

For more information about National University and its initiatives for Veterans and military spouses and dependents, visit NU's Military and Veteran admissions, or view the inspiring NU Speaker Series featuring Dr. Kraft and Meg O'Grady.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As one of the nation's largest private nonprofit universities, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs and flexible four-week and eight-week classes designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 40,000 students and 220,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, credential-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

About PsychArmor: PsychArmor is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation providing education and support to individuals and organizations that work with, live with, and care for American service members, Veterans, and their families. For more information about PsychArmor, contact Carole Turner at [email protected], PsychArmor Strategic Communications.

