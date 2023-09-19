National University SVP and Associate General Counsel Pablo Fabian selected by HACU as a Fellow in the Fifth Cohort of National Leadership Program

"I look forward to this opportunity to network with and learn from this exceptional cohort of Hispanic leaders as we work toward advancing diversity in higher education." - Pablo Fabian, SVP and Associate General Counsel, National University Tweet this

Pablo Fabian, J.D., joined NU seven years ago and serves as in-house counsel, providing guidance and support on matters ranging from regulatory policy review and development, to employment law and compliance. Fabian also gives updates and legal guidance to the Board of Trustees. He reports directly to the president. Before joining NU, Fabian was a shareholder at a general litigation firm, where he handled business litigation and labor law, as well as serving as corporate counsel to several business clients.

Fabian is a member of the California State Bar, the San Diego County Bar Association, American Bar Association, Association of Corporate Counsel, National Association of College and University Attorneys, and the Honorable William B. Enright Inn of Court in San Diego. Fabian completed his bachelor's degree at San Diego State University and received a Juris Doctor from Thomas Jefferson School of Law.

La Academia was created in 2019 to address the declining percentage of Hispanic University presidents and prepares future leaders who aspire to serve in higher-level positions in Hispanic-Serving Institutions and emerging HSIs. Fellows participate in three-week seminars integrated with HACU's highly regarded conferences. The first seminar will precede the 37th Annual Conference in Chicago, Illinois, in October 2023. The second seminar will lead to HACU's 29th Annual Capitol Forum on Hispanic Higher Education in Washington, D.C., in April 2024. The third seminar will be held prior to the 14th International Conference in Salamanca, Spain, in June 2024.

In addition to the seminars, fellows will have the opportunity to network and learn from nationally recognized executives in higher education, with more than 100 years of combined experience, who serve as faculty members in the program. An invaluable part of the program includes mentorship with a university president or other high-level executives. The program culminates in the implementation of a special project meant to have an impact on the fellow's current institution.

"I'm very honored to have been selected to participate as a fellow in this highly regarded national leadership program," Fabian said. "I look forward to this opportunity to network with and learn from this exceptional cohort of Hispanic leaders as we work toward advancing diversity in higher education."

About National University: National University, a veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As one of the nation's largest private nonprofit universities, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs and flexible four-week and eight-week classes designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 40,000 students and 220,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, credential-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

About The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities: The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain, and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). To learn more visit HACU.

