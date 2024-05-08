National University Unveils New Online Career Resources Page for Military Community

Empowering Service-Connected Careers in Celebration of Military Appreciation Month and Military Spouse Appreciation Day at National University

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National University – a Veteran-founded nonprofit dedicated to serving a diverse and dynamic population of nontraditional, working, and military-affiliated students – proudly announced today the launch of a new career resources webpage tailored for NU's military community to aid in their career search. This significant initiative underscores the university's unwavering commitment to supporting U.S. Veterans, active-duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, and their families.

This career resources initiative, which reinforces NU's commitment to empowering military members and their families, is timed with May's Military Appreciation Month and Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 10. The launch also aligns with the university's recent achievements in being designated as a Gold status Military Friendly School and named a Top 10 Military Friendly Spouse School for the year 2024 by Military Friendly®. This recognition reflects the university's longstanding dedication to excellence and leadership in serving military communities.

The new military careers page, crafted in the spirit of NU's foundational military roots, aims to empower the military-connected community with essential resources to foster career opportunities, aid in the transition to civilian careers, and promote lifelong education.

"Our goal is to create a hub where Veterans, transitioning service members, and National Guard members and reservists, as well as MilVet spouses and dependents, can access services designed specifically for their unique needs," said Meg O'Grady, NU's senior vice president, military and government programs. "This jobs resource platform will help our university's military community explore diverse career opportunities, aiding in their smooth transition to civilian life and furthering their educational aspirations. Our new resource page not only reflects our dedication, but also enhances our capacity to serve and support our heroes and their families in meaningful ways."

Building on this commitment, National University has enhanced its support for military-connected students through strategic partnerships and community support initiatives. NU recently partnered with PsychArmor, a San Diego-based nonprofit dedicated to strengthening education support for the U.S. armed forces, Veterans, and their families.

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 230,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

