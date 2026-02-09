National University Uplifts Learners Balancing Education and Community Leadership with the NU Lakers Scholarship

"Education opens the door to opportunity and cascades into community impact." - Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. Post this

The scholarship reflects NU's ongoing commitment to ANDers™— students who move between work, family responsibilities, military service, and community leadership while continuing their education.

This year's scholarship recognizes two Los Angeles learners whose educational paths reflect service, purpose, and community commitment. Ana Gomez, who is starting NU's master of science in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program in February, found her passion for supporting children while working as a behavioral technician. The scholarship helps ease financial pressures so she can focus on developing the skills needed to become a Board‑Certified Behavior Analyst and continue contributing to the ABA field.

Michael Chavez, a master of education student starting in March, found his calling in the classroom while supporting young readers early in his career. He hopes to become a high school teacher at LAUSD to serve the students of LA while providing stability for his family. The scholarship moves him closer to earning his credential and stepping into a full‑time teaching role in his community.

The scholarship provides $10,000 in tuition support for Los Angeles County residents enrolled in NU's associate, bachelor's, master's, or doctoral programs. The two most recent scholarships will be awarded by Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University, and Carey Hildebrand, chief marketing officer of National University at the February 7th game in Los Angeles.

For decades, National University has been an integral part of the greater Los Angeles educational landscape through its Los Angeles campus, which serves working adults, parents, Veterans and community leaders with a design and schedule built around their lives. Students benefit from small, focused class sizes, evening and weekend sessions, and a mix of on‑campus and online options — all of which reflect NU's longstanding mission of supporting learners who are balancing work, family and service in Los Angeles.

The inaugural scholarship recipients were recognized at a home game last November by Dr. Robert Lee, dean of the Sanford College of Education at National University, and and retired Los Angeles Police Department Captain Dr. Chris Waters, who also serves as a strategic public safety outreach manager for National University. That first cohort included U.S. Army Veteran Elverick Ferrell, who supports access to inclusive health care through his work at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, and NU alumna Willow Yamalieu Khuu, who is returning to pursue counseling psychology with the goal of becoming a licensed clinician. Their stories helped set the foundation for this annual scholarship and its continued focus on learners making a difference across Los Angeles.

In 2025, NU was recognized by the American Council on Education and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching as one of the nation's "Opportunity Colleges and Universities – Higher Access, Higher Earnings." The designation underlines NU's leadership in opening more pathways to higher education for nontraditional learners.

Through this higher‑education sponsorship, NU will continue to offer scholarship opportunities throughout the season and future academic years. More information, including eligibility and application timelines, can be found at nu.edu/lakers.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

