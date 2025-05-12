National University's 2025 Commencement to Be Held at Oceanside's Frontwave Arena - Marking the First-Ever Graduation Ceremony at the New Venue

This milestone event at San Diego County's newest arena will elevate NU's alumni network beyond a quarter million graduates

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU) – a Veteran-founded nonprofit serving non-traditional, working, and military-affiliated students for more than 50 years – will hold its annual commencement ceremonies in three separate installments over two days at Oceanside's new Frontwave Arena on Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17 – with more than 10,000 total attendees, including graduates and guests, expected across the three events.

"We are excited about this new venue – and about this amazing class of graduates," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, NU president and CEO. "The Class of 2025 will bring our total alumni to a quarter of a million graduates in just over 50 years. These ANDers – working adults with families to support, jobs to hold down, and many other responsibilities – are achieving their goals, contributing to their communities, and making the world a better place every day."

Founded in San Diego in 1971 by a retired Navy captain looking to help members of the military get the education they needed to succeed in the civilian workforce, National University has since grown into an access and student success innovator providing non-traditional learners across the state, the nation, and the world the opportunity to improve their lives. NU currently serves 50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students annually.

This year's graduating class includes more than 5,400 students, with almost half of them planning to participate in commencement. When they cross the stage, they will bring NU's total alumni to just over 250,000. The youngest graduate will be 20 years old, and the oldest 78. They will earn 135 different degree types, ranging from bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, to specialized certificates. Many of this year's graduates are military affiliated, with almost 400 active duty and 650 Veterans, as well as big contingents of military spouses and dependents.

Frontwave Arena is located in Oceanside, the northernmost coastal city in San Diego County, providing a convenient venue for the large number of NU students who live in Southern California. The 7,500-seat arena opened in 2024. Designed to host a variety of sporting events, it is home to the San Diego Clippers (NBA G League), the San Diego Sockers (MASL), and the San Diego Strike Force (IFL). National University's commencement ceremonies will be the first ever hosted at Frontwave Arena.

The first commencement ceremony for the Class of 2025, will take place on Friday, May 16, at 4 p.m. Graduates from the College of Law and Public Service, the School of Health Professions, and the JFK School of Psychology & Social Sciences will receive their diplomas. Jane Finley, senior vice president and area manager of the San Diego service area for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals, will be the keynote speaker. Finley, a proven leader in the healthcare field, oversees three acute care hospitals – with 789 licensed beds – and 26 other medical facilities. Her responsibilities include more than 10,000 employees and 1,600 physicians who care for 620,000 Kaiser Permanente members throughout San Diego County.

Graduates of NU's largest single school, the Sanford College of Education, will have Frontwave Arena to themselves at NU's second commencement ceremony, which will take place Saturday, May 17, at 9 a.m. NU is the leading provider of new teachers in the state of California, and one of the largest providers for the entire nation. Dr. Belle S. Wheelan, president and CEO of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, will serve as the keynote speaker. A tireless advocate for continuous improvement in higher education over a long career, Wheelan has navigated many changes, advocated for improved standards, and made major contributions to higher education at the state and federal levels.

The final ceremony will occur on the same day – Saturday, May 17 – at 3 p.m., with graduates from the College of Business, Engineering, & Technology, and the School of Arts, Letters, & Sciences crossing the stage. Garry Ridge, the former CEO of the WD-40 Company who now leads consulting firm The Learning Moment, will be the keynote speaker. Through his company, Ridge teaches business leaders to be more successful by building cultures that give employees a sense of purpose and belonging.

About National University: About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on campus degree programs, credentials, and certificates with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 245,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

