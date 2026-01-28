National University's Center for Business Innovation, Entrepreneurialism, and Management Launches Virtual Micro-Internship Program to Accelerate Entrepreneurial Success

Virtual micro-internships expand access to hands-on entrepreneurial learning for nontraditional learners

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU) a nonprofit, Veteran-founded institution serving more than 130,000 working, military, and nontraditional learners annually— today announced the launch of a new 40-hour, virtual, co-curricular, micro-internship program designed to help nontraditional, working, and military-connected learners build real-world entrepreneurship skills. The program is offered through NU's Center for Business Innovation, Entrepreneurialism, and Management (CBEM) and will open its first cohort in 2026.

"This micro-internship program reflects National University's commitment to reimagining how experiential learning shows up for today's learners," said Dr. John Cicero, provost of National University and interim dean of the College of Business, Engineering, and Technology. "By embedding flexible, real-world entrepreneurial experiences into the academic ecosystem, we are expanding access to opportunity and helping nontraditional learners translate their ideas, skills, and ambition into meaningful economic and career outcomes."

Aligned with National University's mission to deliver accessible, workforce-relevant education for nontraditional students, the CBEM micro-internship program offers flexible, project-based learning opportunities that can be completed remotely and on the learner's schedule. Projects are sourced through NU's partnership with Riipen, a leading marketplace for industry-aligned experiential learning.

"Our ANDers™ – nontraditional students balancing careers and families – bring life experience, creativity, and proven resilience to NU," said Brian Epp, associate director of student workforce readiness at National University. "This program is designed to meet them where they are and accelerate their ability to test ideas, build ventures, and apply entrepreneurial thinking in real organizations."

The program supports a broad range of emerging innovators, including:

Part-time business owners seeking to formalize and grow their business

Aspiring entrepreneurs exploring an idea or early venture

Intrapreneurs driving innovation within their companies

Creative entrepreneurs turning artistic or digital skills into revenue

Next-Gen entrepreneurs preparing to operate or modernize family businesses

Each micro-internship guides students through structured, real-world entrepreneurship stages—ideation, launch planning, go-to-market strategy, and early growth. Learners engage in projects such as customer discovery research, MVP development, feasibility analysis, and designing growth experiments.

"Work-based learning is critical to career readiness, especially in entrepreneurship," said Dr. Syleecia Thompson, CBEM director. "By pairing students with authentic business challenges and flexible, remote project work, we're helping them build the resilience, adaptability, and informed risk-taking skills that today's economy demands."

The micro-internships supplement traditional coursework and support National University's broader commitment to providing experience-rich, career-connected learning opportunities for nontraditional, working, and military-connected students nationwide.

The application deadline is March 1. Interested applicants or potential project sponsors should contact [email protected].

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

About CBEM: The Center for Business Innovation, Entrepreneurialism and Management (CBEM) at National University is a hub dedicated to fostering the next generation of business leaders. CBEM empowers students to turn ideas into outcomes by providing virtual, skill-development micro-internships and resources that strengthen resilience, informed risk-taking, and a venture-building mindset.

About Riipen: Riipen is the world's #1 experiential learning marketplace, connecting students with industry partners to work on authentic business challenges. By bridging the gap between higher education and the workforce, Riipen provides students with the practical skills and professional networks needed to launch their careers.

