National University's Online Doctor of Health Administration Named One of the Best in the Nation

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU) — a nonprofit Minority Serving Institution (MSI) that serves 50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students annually — today announced that Forbes Advisor has recommended NU's online Doctor of Health Administration (DHA) as one of the best in the nation.

"We are very pleased with this recognition," said Dr. Wittney Jones, dean of the NU School of Health Professions. "National University strives to create accessible, world-class experiences that ensure student success. Our Doctor of Health Administration program, which follows a mentoring model for teaching-learning, offers a rigorous curriculum designed to help build the advanced skills necessary to solve problems and be an innovative agent of change in the healthcare industry."

The healthcare industry is massive and complex, requiring highly skilled leaders to plan, direct, and coordinate the diverse operations of healthcare facilities and organizations, including hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare associations, and government agencies. The DHA's practice-based curriculum uses competencies from the National Center for Healthcare Leadership and the Interprofessional Education Collaborative in teaching students how to navigate the trends and issues affecting senior healthcare administrators, understand the implications of systems thinking, and develop evidence-based strategies.

The DHA curriculum – designed by experienced healthcare professionals and taught by practicing professionals in their respective disciplines – prepares graduates to step into mid- and senior-level executive positions in the private and public healthcare sectors. The program is offered completely online and has no GRE/GMAT requirements or group projects. Additionally, the program features 8- and 12-week courses and has weekly start dates to increase flexibility for students.

Forbes Advisor provides an online resource aimed at giving readers the knowledge and research they need to make informed financial decisions. The Advisor deploys an experienced editorial team producing articles, which are then scrutinized by the Forbes Advisor Review Board.

In coming to its recommendations for the best online doctorate in healthcare administration of 2024, the Forbes Advisor used strict, published methodologies driven by its editorial team, which works in concert with industry professionals as needed. The Advisor's content is informed by in-depth research, independent data gathering, analysis, and expert insights.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 230,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

