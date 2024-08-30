National University's Online Ph.D. in Data Science and Online Computer Science Degree Programs Named Among the Best in the Nation

"NU strives to create accessible, world-class experiences that ensure student success. Our data science and computer science programs prepare students to succeed in the fast-paced technology industry," said Dr. Eric Roe, dean, NU College of Business, Economics & Technology. Post this

The Doctor of Philosophy in Data Science (PhD-DS) program prepares students to conduct research in data science by exploring each stage of the data science life cycle in depth from an applied perspective and a theoretical perspective. Students receive unmatched personal attention through NU's unique one-to-one learning model, which pairs them with a professor in each course to provide guidance and support.

National University's Bachelor of Science in Computer Science (BSCS) degree program balances a strong academic foundation, realistic design, and implementation projects to prepare students for a career in the industry. They study everything from design and implementation to management and security while building industry-relevant expertise in data structures and algorithms, object-oriented programming and application of database systems, computer communication networks, and computer architecture.

These programs – designed by experienced technology experts and taught by professionals in the field – are offered completely online. They feature 8- and 12-week courses and have weekly start dates to increase flexibility for students.

Forbes Advisor provides an online resource aimed at giving readers the knowledge and research they need to make informed financial decisions. The Advisor deploys an experienced editorial team producing articles, which are then scrutinized by the Forbes Advisor Review Board.

In coming to its recommendations for the best online Ph.D. in Data Science and the best online computer science degrees for 2024, the Forbes Advisor used strict, published methodologies driven by its editorial team, which works in concert with industry professionals as needed. The Advisor's content is informed by in-depth research, independent data gathering, analysis, and expert insights.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 240,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

Ashleigh Webb, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected]

