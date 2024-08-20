National University's Online Ph.D. of Business Administration in Strategic Marketing Named One of the Best in the Nation

Forbes Advisor recommends NU program as one of 2024's top opportunities

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU) — a nonprofit Minority Serving Institution (MSI) that serves 50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students annually — today announced that Forbes Advisor has recommended NU's online Ph.D. of Business Administration in Strategic Marketing as one of the best in the nation.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Forbes Advisor," said Dr. Eric Roe, dean of the NU College of Business, Engineering & Technology. "National University strives to create accessible, world-class experiences that equip our students with the skills necessary for success. Our Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration, Strategic Marketing imparts the sharply honed leadership, problem-solving, critical thinking, analytic, and communication skills needed to excel in any business, education, or entrepreneurial venture, driving innovation and strategic growth within organizations."

The Ph.D.-BA program delivers a next-generation approach to strategic marketing with benchmark training in change leadership, marketing science, and innovative marketing economics. Coursework focuses on real-world global strategies and advanced digital marketing tools across the entire product life cycle. The program provides effective, systematic, and ethical approaches to contemporary and emergent marketing practices, preparing students to lead the dynamic organizations and campaigns demanded by today's evolving marketplace.

The curriculum – designed by experienced marketing experts and taught by professionals in the field – prepares students to create policies aimed at improving the market position of their organizations while taking into account the challenges and opportunities of the competitive environment. The program, which is offered completely online, features 8- and 12-week courses and has weekly start dates to increase flexibility for students.

Forbes Advisor provides an online resource aimed at giving readers the knowledge and research they need to make informed financial decisions. The Advisor deploys an experienced editorial team producing articles, which are then scrutinized by the Forbes Advisor Review Board.

In coming to its recommendations for the best online Ph.D. in Marketing of 2024, the Forbes Advisor used strict, published methodologies driven by its editorial team, which works in concert with industry professionals as needed. The Advisor's content is informed by in-depth research, independent data gathering, analysis, and expert insights.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 240,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Webb, National University, (760) 889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE National University