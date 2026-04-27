National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (National VOAD) will convene its annual conference May 4 to May 7 in Reno, Nevada, bringing together leaders from across the country under a unifying theme, "Visionaries."

RENO, Nev., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National VOAD Conference 2026 Heads to Reno with a Call to "Visionaries" Across the Disaster Response Community

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (National VOAD) will convene its annual conference May 4 to May 7 in Reno, Nevada, bringing together leaders from across the country under a unifying theme, "Visionaries."

At a time when disasters are growing in frequency, complexity, and scale, the 2026 National VOAD Conference challenges the sector to think beyond traditional models of response and recovery. The theme "Visionaries" reflects a collective commitment to reimagining how communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters, grounded in collaboration, innovation, and forward-looking leadership.

The National VOAD Movement has long been built on cooperation, communication, coordination, and collaboration. Today, that foundation is being strengthened through the integration of emerging technologies that are transforming how organizations work together across local, state, and federal levels. From real time data sharing and improved resource tracking to advanced mapping and communication tools, VOAD members are leveraging innovation to increase efficiency, reduce duplication, and ensure survivors receive support more quickly and effectively.

The 2026 conference will serve as a hub for these advancements, bringing together practitioners, partners, and industry leaders who are driving progress across the disaster services landscape. Participants will explore how technology, cross sector partnerships, and new approaches to coordination are shaping a more connected and capable national network.

This vision extends into the conference's exhibitor and sponsor community, which includes organizations such as Verizon, Walmart, United Airlines, Amazon, and Esri. Together, these partners represent a growing ecosystem of public, private, and nonprofit leaders committed to strengthening disaster resilience through innovation.

"As we look to the future, the VOAD Movement must continue to evolve," said Interim President & CEO Rev. Dr. David Guadalupe EJ. "Being a visionary means embracing new ideas, new tools, and new partnerships that allow us to better serve communities before, during, and after disasters. This conference is where that future takes shape."

The National VOAD Conference remains the premier gathering for organizations dedicated to disaster coordination and community resilience, offering a space not only to share knowledge, but to define what comes next.

For more information or to register, visit: https://www.nvoad.org/2026-national-voad-conference/

About National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD)

National VOAD, an association of organizations that mitigate and alleviate the impact of disasters, provides a forum to promote cooperation, communication, coordination, and collaboration; and to foster effective delivery of services to communities affected by disaster. The National VOAD coalition includes 76 of the country's most reputable national organizations (faith-based, community-based, and other non-governmental organizations) and 56 State/Territory VOADs, which represent 10M volunteers across the nation and thousands of other local/regional VOAD member organizations throughout the country. For more information, visit www.nvoad.org or follow www.facebook.com/NVOAD, www.Twitter.com/NationalVOAD, and www.linkedin.com/in/nationalvoad.

Media Contact

Justin Wilder, National VOAD, 1 7032095954, [email protected], www.nvoad.org

SOURCE National VOAD